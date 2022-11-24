Read full article on original website
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in MaineThe Maine WriterKennebec County, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
Augusta, Maine, to Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Ready to Hit the Maine Slopes? Sugarloaf, Sunday River Open for 2022 Season
The warm days in Maine have come and gone once again. The temperatures have continued to dip lower, and parts of Maine recently got a real taste of winter with the arrival of some significant snow. But one of the real signs that the seasons are changing and fall will...
The Auburn, Maine, Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Marvel Artists Create Special Hero Logo For the Portland Sea Dogs
It seems like Slugger the Sea Dog's favorite costume is Iron Man. He's worn it on the field and during Halloween when taking candy and gifts to kids while putting a smile on their faces. But now, thanks to Marvel animators, he is getting a new look next season in...
