ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘Wednesday’?

Spoiler alert: The following article discusses details of the “Wednesday” finale, titled “A Murder of Woes.”. Netflix’s “Wednesday,” a new series exploring the teenage life of the title Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), is equal parts murder-mystery and homage to the macabre comedy from which it draws its lore. In crafting the show for Netflix, co-creators and co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar wanted to immerse the beloved taciturn Addams character into a boarding school dedicated to outcasts like her, keeping the “ethos and the feel of” the franchise as they delved into the implications of bringing Wednesday into the social media age.
TheWrap

Scarlett Johansson to Star In, Executive Produce ‘Just Cause’ TV Adaptation for Amazon

Scarlett Johansson will lead and executive produce “Just Cause,” the limited TV adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name. The thriller series, which got a straight-to-series order at Prime Video from Amazon Studios, hails from Warner Bros. Television and the actress’s These Pictures Banner, as well as marks the Marvel star’s first major TV project.
TheWrap

Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
LOUISIANA STATE
TheWrap

Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’

When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
TheWrap

Tyler Perry Signs 4-Picture Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is going to Amazon Prime Video. The studio, with a film division led by Julie Rapaport, has notched a deal with the Atlanta-based entertainment mogul that will see him produce, write and direct four features for worldwide distribution on Prime Video. “I’m excited and grateful to start working...
TheWrap

Mark Burnett Exits as MGM Worldwide TV Group Chairman

Mark Burnett, chairman of worldwide television group at MGM, has officially tendered his resignation following the storied studio’s $8.5 billion acquisition by Amazon in March. He becomes the latest executive departure, following motion picture group chairman Michael De Luca and motion picture group president Pam Abdy’s departures in April.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy