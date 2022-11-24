Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
The Pig’s Ear Beer and Cider Festival
Perhaps CAMRA's best London event all year, this beer and cider festival sees the Round Chapel decked with over 180 barrels of delicious ales and apple brews for several nights running. Hot dogs on hand to ensure the hangovers aren’t too brutal.
Time Out Global
Sydney pubs will rage all night with extended opening hours for Socceroos FIFA match
What a day to be a sports fan! Licensed NSW venues will be allowed to stay open if they are broadcasting the soccer (fine, football). The Australia vs Denmark match kicks off at 2am AEDT on Thursday, December 1. It's a particularly big-deal game, because the Socceroos have already won a game – their first World Cup match win since 1974! So they're still in the running to make the final 16.
Time Out Global
How do you solve a problem like the opera? With motorbikes and rock’n’roll, it seems
Opera Australia’s new world-first outdoor production of Carmen is thoroughly ambitious in more ways than one – it aims to give the artform of opera a modern, feminist, punk-rock makeover. The scene is set on a huge industrial stage on Cockatoo Island (a 15-minute ferry ride from the city), complete with dazzling fireworks, motorcycle stunts and pop-up bars. Director Liesel Badorrek places the action in a timeless “rock’n’roll space” that encapsulates rebellion and anti-establishment sentiment. This new production aims to rebel against its problematic past, bringing a new, strong, independent Carmen to the stage – as sung alternately by Opera Australia’s principal mezzo soprano Sian Sharp and Carmen Topciu.
Time Out Global
Montreal’s massive downtown Christmas market is back
The holiday spirit is alive at Time Out Market Montréal!. A huge Christmas Market is coming to downtown Montreal in collaboration with Signé Local, and we’re counting down the days. Marché de Noël Signé Local will feature artisanal brands and gift ideas, with the Make-A-Wish foundation on-site...
Time Out Global
Mamamoo is coming to Hong Kong in January 2023
Hong Kong’s social calendar has been teeming with live music events, and concertgoers are buzzing with excitement as they look forward to some of their favourite international artists arriving in the city to perform. Just days before Blackpink performs at AsiaWorld-Expo, K-pop girl group Mamamoo will also be hitting the stage in Hong Kong on January 7 as part of their ‘My Con’ tour around Asia.
Time Out Global
New York Nico’s mom-and-pop holiday gift guide
It’s not often documentarians take the spotlight. Almost always behind the camera, their voices and appearances are often a mystery. Instead, filmmakers become known for the people they profile. Nicolas Heller, a.k.a New York Nico, a 33-year-old filmmaker and documentarian, has become inextricably linked with the New York City...
Time Out Global
Eggslut is offering a decadent wagyu truffle sandwich for Christmas
There are many ways to spend the holiday season in Tokyo. You can admire the city’s spectacular illuminations and light displays, sip on mulled wine at a Christmas market, or marvel at gigantic Christmas trees. But if you’re looking to feed your appetite, head over to Eggslut in Shinjuku to feast on its special Christmas meals from December 1 to 25.
Time Out Global
The biggest creature ever to roam the earth is coming to the Natural History Museum
So you’ve met Hope, the enormous blue whale who swims through the air high above the heads of visitors to the Natural History Museum. You might well remember Dippy, her predecessor, the massive diplodocus who delighted generations of schoolkids. But massive as these two creatures are, they’re nothing compared to the Natural History Museum’s latest skeletal star attraction.
