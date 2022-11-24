ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Police arrest 24-year-old in connection with deadly east Colfax shooting

By By ALEX EDWARDS
 5 days ago

Denver Police arrested one of three people suspected of carrying out a Nov. 1 daytime shooting that killed one and injured five near east Colfax Avenue. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena street and caused lengthy road closures on Colfax.

Dexter Martinez, 24, is being held on suspicion of first degree murder and five counts of attempted first degree murder. Police arrested Martinez near 2nd Avenue and Logan Street, according to a news release sent out just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Allen Dawkins, 41, died of a gunshot wound, according to Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.

Court records did not show a current case filed against Martinez, nor an upcoming court date. The probable cause affidavit is sealed and police did not say what Martinez's bond will be.

A police spokesman said Wednesday he could not comment on whether the incident is gang related, as the investigation is still ongoing. Tattoos on Martinez's face appear to show gang affiliation.

Martinez had prior run-ins with the law, according to court records. In April of 2015, he was arrested on 20 counts of robbery/aggravated menacing with a deadly weapon. He plead guilty to one count and was sentenced in December of 2015 to six years in the Youth Offenders System. The judge also issued a 16-year sentence to the Department of Corrections, but suspended it. If a defendant successfully completes probation, a suspended sentence is dropped.

In November of 2021, he was arrested on charges of assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and robbery. All the charges were dismissed in June of 2022.

In May, Martinez was charged with obstructing a peace officer — a misdemeanor. He plead guilty in June, according to court records.

Police declined comment on how many other individuals were involved with the Nov. 1 shooting, but prior reporting by the Denver Gazette indicates two others were involved.

During the shooting, "there were several calls to our 911 center, reporting multiple victims had been shot," Matt Clark, Denver Police's Major Crimes Unit division commander, said during a press conference at the time.

After arriving, police found six victims — four men and two women. One man was already dead, others were taken to the hospital. Investigators admitted at the time they had no leads on a possible motive.

"They were just standing on the sidewalk, no apparent conflict there," Clark said.

The three suspects drove north on Verbena Street, according to witnesses, stopped at Colfax, got out of the car and started firing handguns at the group. The car raced off down east Colfax. Officers found the car ditched at 12th and Yosemite Streets, Clark said.

The suspects last known vehicle was a black SUV, unknown make and model.

Raquel Valencia, a 13-year resident of the neighborhood, said at the time shootings have become common in the area. It makes her fearful of going out because she doesn’t want to get caught in the crossfire.

“This isn’t shocking because it happens more than it should,” said Valencia, 52.

According to Clark, the area is one of Denver's crime "hot-spots," and receives additional police resources, including uniformed patrols and undercover officers.

Valencia said that presence isn't known or felt until a violent incident occurs.

“Somebody has to lose their life for them to really pay attention," she said in early November.

