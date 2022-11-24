Read full article on original website
The 5 tiers that divide this year's free-agent class
Just as he did for most of the season, Aaron Judge will dominate the headlines as he decides on his baseball future. Judge tops a loaded free-agent class that includes a trio of legendary pitchers, a number of premier shortstops and a whole lot of talent overall. Below is a...
Reds sign Luke Maile to one-year deal
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds vice president, general manager Nick Krall on Monday announced the signing of Covington Catholic High School graduate catch Luke Maile to a 1-year contract through the 2023 season. Maile's contract will be worth $1.175 million for 2023, with an additional $25K possible in performance bonuses, a...
Ranking Bellinger's best fits in free agency
Three years ago, it sure seemed like, come the end of next season, there would be no bigger free agent in the world than Cody Bellinger. In 2019, Bellinger had a face-melter of a season, putting up a 1.035 OPS, playing an excellent center field (as well as many other positions) and winning the National League MVP … all in his age-23 season. It looked like he was going to be a Dodgers Hall of Famer at some point.
Cubs among teams with interest in Senga (report)
Kodai Senga, one of the best pitchers in Nippon Professional Baseball, is exploring MLB free agency, and MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the right-hander. Nov. 28: Cubs reportedly monitoring Senga’s market. Add the Cubs to the long list of teams with interest in Senga. According to Patrick...
Ramírez, McKenzie capture local BBWAA awards
CLEVELAND -- It’s not time to move on from awards season just yet. The Cleveland chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the winners of its annual awards for excellence both on and off the field on Sunday. Just like last year, José Ramírez was unanimously selected the winner of the 2022 Bob Feller Man of the Year Award, while the Frank Gibbons-Steve Olin Good Guy Award was given to Triston McKenzie.
Steinbrenner thinks Volpe, Peraza will get Spring Training looks
Could the Yankees’ Opening Day infield feature the next wave of “Baby Bombers” in Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe? That is the hope of managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, who wants both prospects to have opportunities to shine this coming spring. “In my opinion, they’re going to...
The 10 best 'old guy' free agents
Have you noticed that there are a lot of … older free agents out there? Not only that, some of these guys are among the most exciting names on the market. Now, “old” is a relative term here. I hardly consider myself an elderly person, but I’m older than all these guys by a good distance: We’re talking baseball old, not actually old. But there certainly is a preponderance of veterans on the market this year -- some superstars, some role players, but all of them useful.
5 starters the Royals could target at Winter Meetings
KANSAS CITY -- The Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, baseball’s annual gathering of executives, agents and others around the game. Offseason trades and transactions will be discussed, and other MLB business -- the Rule 5 Draft and the new Draft lottery -- will take place. The...
Turner biggest prize in loaded shortstop market
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: .298/.343/.466, 21 HR, 100 RBI, 101 R, 27 SB. For the second consecutive offseason, the free-agent shortstop class is...
This is the Marlins' biggest offseason need
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings begin a week from today in San Diego, and the main item on the Marlins' agenda will be acquiring more offense.
Best FA bat after Judge? The answer might surprise you
There’s no debate about who the best hitter is in the current free-agent class. Aaron Judge just won the American League MVP Award after setting an AL record with 62 homers and leading MLB in a long list of categories. The 6-foot-7 slugger is No. 1, case closed. But...
Rays have 5 big reasons to be thankful
ST. PETERSBURG -- We’ll spend plenty of time this offseason looking at what the Rays can do to improve next season at first base, at the back of the rotation and, above all, at the plate. But during this Thanksgiving weekend in the United States, let’s set aside what the Rays don’t have and take a moment to assess what Tampa Bay should be most grateful for.
Could Harper be back even earlier than expected?
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just before dinnertime Wednesday, word broke that Bryce Harper had Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow. The...
Cabrera: 'I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball'
Miguel Cabrera spent the past two seasons chasing firsts, reaching milestones and career totals that no Venezuelan-born player had found before. He is now coming to grips that he has entered a period of lasts: One last winter workout program, one last season to play the game he loves and that he has excelled at for years, one last chance to get in the batter's box and stare down a pitcher, one last chance to share a laugh at first base.
A's set coaching staff under Kotsay for '23
The Oakland A’s named Mike McCarthy as bullpen coach on Mark Kotsay’s coaching staff for the 2023 season, the club announced on Monday. Marcus Jensen moves to quality control coach, Mike Aldrete takes over as first base coach, Eric Martins moves over to third base and Darren Bush is the new bench coach. Scott Emerson returns as pitching coach, Tommy Everidge remains hitting coach and Chris Cron stays as the assistant hitting coach. The A’s also announced that Brad LaRosa and Elliot Diehl will join the club as assistant athletic trainers.
Experts make their 2023 Rookie of the Year picks
With the Rookie of the Year winners announced before Thanksgiving, the experts at MLB Pipeline are thinking about the players likely to be in the running for those honors at this time next year. After naming each organization's best 2023 ROY candidate along with Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan...
Who is best bet on market: Rodón, Verlander or deGrom?
Signing free agents almost always involves a gamble, mainly because the older the player, the higher the injury risk. Three veteran pitchers in particular are going to command high dollars on the free-agent market this offseason -- and all three have had injury issues in the not-so-distant past. Through the bidding process, teams will have to decide if the reward will outweigh the risk.
Blue Jays’ 5 biggest needs for ‘23
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s easy to fixate on shiny things. That’s what the offseason is all about. For Blue Jays fans, that’s Brandon Nimmo...
White Sox bolster rotation with Clevinger (source)
CHICAGO -- The White Sox needed a fifth starter to complete an already solid starting rotation, and in adding right-hander Mike Clevinger, they brought in a talent with a chance to make this front five elite. Clevinger and the White Sox agreed to a free-agent deal, a source confirmed to...
How new dad Burger is approaching '23
CHICAGO -- Jake Burger and his wife, Ashlyn, are basking in the joy of their newborn son, Brooks. So, with his sleep schedule already readjusted, the 26-year-old father doesn’t spend much of his free time thinking about his White Sox fit moving forward. The 2017 first-round Draft pick is ready for anything.
