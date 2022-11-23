ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Raiders, Seahawks Wednesday Week 12 injury report: LT Kolton Miller still limited

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
As far as injury reports go, the Raiders Wednesday injury report was pretty promising. There were only two players on it at all. Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and LB Luke Masterson (ribs) were both limited.

And that was it.

Miller missed last Sunday’s game in Denver. He was replaced at left tackle by Jermaine Eluemunor who moved over from right tackle. Rookie Thayer Munford stepped in to start at right tackle.

The Seahawks had two players missing — WR Dee Eskridge (hand) and DE LJ Collier (illness).

Today was just a walk-thru for the Raiders. They will practice early on Thursday so they can have a chance to get home to spend Thanksgiving with their families.

