Read full article on original website
Related
LA County COVID: 5,244 infections, 21 deaths over 2-day period
Coronavirus infections continued to mount Friday in Los Angeles County, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional COVID-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday. Numbers were not updated by the county on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hospitalization numbers were not immediately available as the county...
LA County reports 5,244 new COVID cases, 21 more virus deaths over 2-day period
Coronavirus infections continue to mount in Los Angeles County, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional virus-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday.
COVID hospital patients in Orange County surpass 200
Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County health officials warn of below-freezing temperatures this week
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Public health officials issued a cold weather alert Sunday for parts of Los Angeles County, where overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this week. The alert is in effect Monday through Thursday in Lancaster, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Santa Clarita Valley and...
newsantaana.com
O.C. pharmacist convicted of defrauding the U.S. Military’s health care plan out of $11M
A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare, the U.S. military’s health care plan, more than $11 million in losses, the Justice Department announced today.
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
goldrushcam.com
Orange County Pharmacist Found Guilty of 22 Felonies for Her Role in $11 Million Scheme to Defraud the U.S. Military’s Health Care Plan
November 23, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud. scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare,...
Nurse, HR Director Sue Pomona Hospital for Wrongful Termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, who allege racial discrimination and sexual harassment.
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
1 Person Died, Another Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Orange County, CA)
The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened near Barranca Parkway and the 133 Freeway around 3:17 p.m.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
travellens.co
18 Best Restaurants in Azusa, CA
The city of Azusa, known as one of the hidden gems of Southern California, is nestled against the San Gabriel mountains. The beauty of Azusa goes far beyond the attractions. Friendly, heartwarming smiles will greet you as you step on the streets. You will also experience great year-round weather. The...
Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action
“We just kept thinking, we have to keep doing things in his name,” said Haley Steinhauser, Cooper’s mother. “This felt like the right way to do that.” The post Cooper Steinhauser was born 15 weeks early. After his death, his parents turned grief into action appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Flight Deal
Southwest: Los Angeles – Honolulu, Hawaii (and vice versa). $181. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Hawaiian Gardens shooting leaves one dead
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and… Read more "Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley"
Comments / 0