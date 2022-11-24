ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

HeySoCal

LA County COVID: 5,244 infections, 21 deaths over 2-day period

Coronavirus infections continued to mount Friday in Los Angeles County, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional COVID-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday. Numbers were not updated by the county on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hospitalization numbers were not immediately available as the county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

COVID hospital patients in Orange County surpass 200

Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. pharmacist convicted of defrauding the U.S. Military’s health care plan out of $11M

A licensed Orange County pharmacist has been found guilty by a jury of nearly two dozen federal criminal charges for her role in a health care fraud scheme in which more than 1,000 bogus prescriptions for compounded medications were filled, costing Tricare, the U.S. military’s health care plan, more than $11 million in losses, the Justice Department announced today.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CNBC

Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County

Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Friday Flyer

Massive county employee shortage affecting services

The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
proclaimerscv.com

California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200

In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
COSTA MESA, CA
travellens.co

18 Best Restaurants in Azusa, CA

The city of Azusa, known as one of the hidden gems of Southern California, is nestled against the San Gabriel mountains. The beauty of Azusa goes far beyond the attractions. Friendly, heartwarming smiles will greet you as you step on the streets. You will also experience great year-round weather. The...
AZUSA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Hawaiian Gardens shooting leaves one dead

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA

