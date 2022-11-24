ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Possible Mickey Joseph landing spot disappears

If former Nebraska football interim head coach is going to get a permanent head coaching job, it won’t be at the school that was thought to have the most interest in hiring him for that position. One has to wonder if that might actually be good news for Husker fans who are hoping that he’ll stick around and be a part of Matt Rhule’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Cryptic Priscilla Joseph tweet has Husker fans guessing

It should be no surprise that now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, the drama isn’t over. After all, while the Huskers have their head man, there’s still plenty to sort out. That includes just where former interim head coach Mickey Joseph will end up. On Saturday night, it seems as if his wife, Priscilla Joseph, gave a hint with a cryptic tweet that had her followers trying to figure out just what it meant.
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
OMAHA, NE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE

