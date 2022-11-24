Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Urban Meyer replacing Ryan Day could be a Husker dream come true
For Nebraska football fans, this has been a better weekend than we have the right to have, considering the team just finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season. Matt Rhule being named the Huskers head coach might not even be the main reason why it’s been such a great weekend.
Kearney Hub
Rhule, Nebraska extend offer to Westside multi-sport standout Jaylen Lloyd
In his first 24 hours on the job, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has already extended at least two scholarship offers. 2023 defensive back Dante Lovett was the first to publicly reveal his Husker offer on Saturday night, followed by Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd on Sunday. Lloyd is one of...
Nebraska Football: Possible Mickey Joseph landing spot disappears
If former Nebraska football interim head coach is going to get a permanent head coaching job, it won’t be at the school that was thought to have the most interest in hiring him for that position. One has to wonder if that might actually be good news for Husker fans who are hoping that he’ll stick around and be a part of Matt Rhule’s staff.
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
Nebraska Football: Cryptic Priscilla Joseph tweet has Husker fans guessing
It should be no surprise that now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, the drama isn’t over. After all, while the Huskers have their head man, there’s still plenty to sort out. That includes just where former interim head coach Mickey Joseph will end up. On Saturday night, it seems as if his wife, Priscilla Joseph, gave a hint with a cryptic tweet that had her followers trying to figure out just what it meant.
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
Kearney Hub
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
WOWT
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - UPDATE: Douglas County sheriff’s office confirms they are searching the landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon. It’s Day 4...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m. This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
WOWT
Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
