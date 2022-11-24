ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
derek
4d ago

This is what happens when you wear masks and quarantine for 2 1/2 years. People’s immune systems aren’t able to handle the everyday viruses. It’s insane! If they try to put masks back on our faces we have to say no! Or this will be a never ending vicious circle.

ollie
4d ago

These community hospitals need to shift gears and get rated as trauma centers. With all the money Biden seems to throw at other countries, we could use it for our needs.

I.C.E. GIRL
4d ago

In January, 2017, Fauci said we were going to have a pandemic in 2019 and another one a few years later. Dude is either psychic or corrupt as he'll

theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

RSV in Oregon, Nov. 25

OHSU release – Protect your family and get care fast if you need it – RSV cases are on the rise, and Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency. At OHSU, a high number of children needing emergency care has led to long wait times in our emergency room and pediatric clinics. Here’s what you need to know about RSV and how to protect your family. What is RSV and how dangerous is it? RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common seasonal virus. Most cases are mild with cold-like symptoms, but children under 2 are at more risk for severe symptoms. If you suspect your child has RSV, keep them home with plenty of fluids, food and rest. Most children get better in a week or two. Call your child’s provider right away if they are: Having trouble breathing; Very inactive; Dehydrated (dark yellow urine or dry diapers longer than usual); Not getting better after two weeks. Should I go to the ER? Except in emergencies, call your primary care provider first. This guide can help you choose the right care option for you. How can I protect my family from RSV? The best ways to prevent RSV are the same ways we prevent COVID-19, the flu and other seasonal illnesses: Stay away from people who are sick; Wash hands often; Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor places; Clean and disinfect surfaces people touch frequently; Stay up to date on all vaccines, like the flu shot and COVID-19 booster shots; For infants, avoid frequent visitors and crowds; Learn more about RSV; Get care fast with OHSU’s same-day options. If your child gets sick, call their primary care provider. If you don’t have one, call us at 833-647-8222, and we’ll answer your questions. Our hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Children and adults who need care can get it fast at OHSU. OHSU Immediate Care has same-day care options for patients of all ages. We treat cough, cold, fever, flu, COVID-19 and more.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
The Bee

Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history

DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon GOP sees hope in the 2022 election results, despite lack of a ‘red wave’

When Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for Oregon governor, conceded the race earlier this month, she pleaded with her supporters: “Do not lose hope.”. This was supposed to be the year the GOP broke its 40-year losing streak and won Oregon’s highest office. Everything seemed lined up in Republicans’ favor: Oregonians were angry at the status quo, Republicans expected to do well nationally, and a well-funded unaffiliated candidate, Betsy Johnson, caused even Democrats to momentarily question their political dominance.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
Channel 6000

Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR

