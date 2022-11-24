Read full article on original website
derek
4d ago
This is what happens when you wear masks and quarantine for 2 1/2 years. People’s immune systems aren’t able to handle the everyday viruses. It’s insane! If they try to put masks back on our faces we have to say no! Or this will be a never ending vicious circle.
ollie
4d ago
These community hospitals need to shift gears and get rated as trauma centers. With all the money Biden seems to throw at other countries, we could use it for our needs.
I.C.E. GIRL
4d ago
In January, 2017, Fauci said we were going to have a pandemic in 2019 and another one a few years later. Dude is either psychic or corrupt as he'll
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
oregontoday.net
RSV in Oregon, Nov. 25
OHSU release – Protect your family and get care fast if you need it – RSV cases are on the rise, and Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency. At OHSU, a high number of children needing emergency care has led to long wait times in our emergency room and pediatric clinics. Here’s what you need to know about RSV and how to protect your family. What is RSV and how dangerous is it? RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common seasonal virus. Most cases are mild with cold-like symptoms, but children under 2 are at more risk for severe symptoms. If you suspect your child has RSV, keep them home with plenty of fluids, food and rest. Most children get better in a week or two. Call your child’s provider right away if they are: Having trouble breathing; Very inactive; Dehydrated (dark yellow urine or dry diapers longer than usual); Not getting better after two weeks. Should I go to the ER? Except in emergencies, call your primary care provider first. This guide can help you choose the right care option for you. How can I protect my family from RSV? The best ways to prevent RSV are the same ways we prevent COVID-19, the flu and other seasonal illnesses: Stay away from people who are sick; Wash hands often; Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor places; Clean and disinfect surfaces people touch frequently; Stay up to date on all vaccines, like the flu shot and COVID-19 booster shots; For infants, avoid frequent visitors and crowds; Learn more about RSV; Get care fast with OHSU’s same-day options. If your child gets sick, call their primary care provider. If you don’t have one, call us at 833-647-8222, and we’ll answer your questions. Our hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Children and adults who need care can get it fast at OHSU. OHSU Immediate Care has same-day care options for patients of all ages. We treat cough, cold, fever, flu, COVID-19 and more.
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
Precision Castparts: Largest pollution payout in Oregon history
DEQ could not confirm neighbors' fears they'd been exposed to noxious substances; Precision Castparts pays anywayIn late October, thousands of Inner Southeast Portland residents received checks from a class action pollution settlement. The lawsuit alleged that Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) had emitted hazardous metals across a large swath of local neighborhoods including Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The average household payout was $1,787 after Castparts settled the lawsuit, agreeing to pay a total of $22.5 million. The irony is that the Oregon DEQ never was able to establish if any harmful pollution had actually been emitted, although the company subsequently...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Strain On Region's Hospitals Grows
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and influenza and influenza are joining COVID-19 to overwhelm hospitals across Oregon and Washington,...
opb.org
Oregon GOP sees hope in the 2022 election results, despite lack of a ‘red wave’
When Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for Oregon governor, conceded the race earlier this month, she pleaded with her supporters: “Do not lose hope.”. This was supposed to be the year the GOP broke its 40-year losing streak and won Oregon’s highest office. Everything seemed lined up in Republicans’ favor: Oregonians were angry at the status quo, Republicans expected to do well nationally, and a well-funded unaffiliated candidate, Betsy Johnson, caused even Democrats to momentarily question their political dominance.
MultCo Sheriff Reese on Oregon gun reform Measure 114
Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114, which goes into effect Dec. 8.
Idaho College Murders Update: Moscow Police Address Salem Stabbings Link
A police press conference earlier in the week sparked theories that the killings could be linked to an unsolved stabbing in Oregon.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Have Issued A Warning About A Possible Increase In Respiratory Illnesses
Respiratory Illnesses: After returning from a vacation to Vietnam, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and her husband both tested positive for the COVID-19 virus upon their return home. Brown made the announcement on Saturday. She stated on Twitter that the family was recovering at home and that, despite the fact that...
Channel 6000
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
Washington child dies of flu; 1st pediatric influenza death this season in state
Washington state has confirmed its first pediatric flu death of the 2022-23 influenza season, pushing public health leaders to more urgently sound the alarm on the region’s steep rise of respiratory infections this fall. A King County child in elementary school died last week from complications of the flu,...
What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits
After Oregon voters narrowly passed Oregon Ballot Measure 114, one of the strictest gun laws in the country, several elected sheriffs spoke out on the new requirements for permits and the ban on large capacity magazines. Many posted letters to social media with similar talking points or shared the letter...
Channel 6000
Snow piles in Cascades; Willamette Valley forecast evolving
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes. The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday...
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
At Washington State Special Education Schools, Years of Abuse Complaints and Lack of Academics
Northwest SOIL promised to help students with serious disabilities. But when school districts urged action, the state let the private school stay open and receive millions in tax dollars.
foxwilmington.com
Meet the Citizen Sleuths Searching for Thousands of Cars Reported Stolen in Portland, Oregon
Car thieves are everywhere. One million cars are stolen every year in America, and in Portland, Oregon, specifically, thieves have made off with 10,000 vehicles in the last year. Now, some citizen sleuths are taking matters into their own hands, but authorities tell Inside Edition that doing so comes with its own set of risks.
ijpr.org
Multnomah County health officials urge many families to reconsider Thanksgiving as RSV infections surge
Multnomah County Health officials are recommending families with children 3 and younger consider skipping Thanksgiving gatherings. They say anyone who feels sick, anyone in fragile health and anyone elderly should also consider making other plans to avoid the spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a respiratory illness. The current surge...
