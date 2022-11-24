Read full article on original website
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
UCLA Football Should Think Big With Leadership and Vision
There is an on-going argument raging on the BRO Premium Football Forum about whether Chip Kelly is the man to lead the UCLA football program going forward. I’m tired of thinking about it, really. We can say this: Kelly is who he is. He’s not going to change. We’ve...
Bellarmine continues historic basketball tour at UCLA
Division I upstart Bellarmine continues a tour through college basketball history on Sunday when it visits No. 19-ranked UCLA in
AOL Corp
Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports
Student athlete Caroline Valle, 20, started playing golf competitively at age 6 and was the first in her family to attend college. Like many others, she chose Whittier College because it was close to home and had a reputation for academic and athletic success. As early as last summer, the private liberal arts college boasted 21 NCAA sports teams.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to USC
It was a tough loss for the Fighting Irish on Saturday night. Notre Dame got off to a slow start, falling behind early. And after quarterback Drew Pyne fumbled on what may have been a scoring drive early in the third quarter, USC capitalized and maintained the lead through four quarters.
Recruits attend USC's win over ND, say the Trojans are in for "for something truly special"
No. 6 USC will play for the Pac 12 Championship this coming Friday - and following an exciting 38-27 victory over No. 15 Notre Dame to conclude the regular season - they’re tracking to become one of four teams that make the College Football Playoff in pursuit of a National Championship.
247Sports
USC completes stunning one-year turnaround under Lincoln Riley with win over Notre Dame
Monday will mark the one-year anniversary of Lincoln Riley's formal acceptance of the USC Trojans head football coach job. Tuesday will mark the one-year anniversary of when, at the outset of Riley's introductory press conference, USC athletic director Mike Bohn declared the "sleeping giant" of West Coast college football was now wide awake.
Four-Star '24 DB Peyton Woodyard cuts list to seven, sets January commitment date
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior defensive back Peyton Woodyard cut his list of schools down to seven and locked in his commitment date. Woodyard is one of the top defensive backs in the junior class and is currently rated the No. 29 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has a prototype safety frame, shows plenty of range and is physical in run support.
USC made a big impression on Five-Star '24 QB DJ Lagway following weekend visit
Willis (Texas) junior quarterback DJ Lagway took an unofficial visit to USC over the weeknd and the Trojans made a big impression on the gifted signal caller.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
247Sports
DRIP CHECK: USC players show their style as they arrive for Notre Dame game
College football players are known for having a style all their own for better or worse. Whether that means wearing vibrant colors that may not match to anyone else's eyes or a t-shirt, shorts and sandals in all temperatures or settings, football players are known as a different breed when it comes to their styles.
Beavers overcome 21-point Oregon lead to stun Ducks in rivalry game
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A trip to Las Vegas felt imminent with five to play in the third quarter. The Ducks had just scored a third consecutive touchdown to pull ahead by 21 points. However, the game was turned on its head in short order. OSU rattled off 28 unanswered...
ocsportszone.com
Final scores of CIF championship football games for OC teams on Saturday, Nov. 26
It’s another big night of high school football as three Orange County teams go for CIF championships on Saturday, Nov. 26. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @OC Sports Zone so we can share updates with our readers. Check back later tonight for photos and game...
Protestors dressed as refs display banner during Cal football game
The banner remained up from halfway through the third quarter to the end of the game.
Watch: St. John Bosco head coach Jason Negro discusses Rose Bowl championship win over Mater Dei
Negro has won four CIF titles at St. John Bosco
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
CSULB responds to suit over $25 million donation agreement
Cal State Long Beach responded Friday to a lawsuit by a 95-year-old woman who wants a judge to rule she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at the school, saying her attorneys have filed an “ill-considered and unsupportable complaint” in her name.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CBS News
Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
It appears a restaurant named Viaje LB will soon take over the former Baja Fish Tacos on Second Street
247Sports
