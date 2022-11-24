Read full article on original website
Longmont Police looking for two men related to a vehicle theft
Police are looking for two men who fled in their vehicles from Longmont Police Saturday after receiving a report of vehicle theft. One of the vehicles was later found and contained a large quantity of drugs, according to a Longmont Police report. Police responded to the area of Grandview Meadows...
Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?
The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Aurora crash
A suspected drunk driver was arrested following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning in Aurora.
KDVR.com
Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
YAHOO!
Longmont police notes: Officers respond to drug violation
—8:13 a.m. Longmont officers witnessed a drug violation in the 800 block of East 17th Avenue. A summons was issued. —6:20 p.m. Police responded to the 1600 block of Hover Street for shoplifting involving two juvenile males. A report was taken. Thursday. —12:25 p.m. A Longmont officer conducted a traffic...
auroragov.org
Aurora Police News
Pedestrian Dies, Man Arrested Following Crash on Peoria Street. (November 26) An Aurora man has been arrested following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Pierce Fair, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. About 3:00 a.m. this morning, Aurora 911 received calls about a man who had...
Denver Man Sentenced Gets 46 Months Following Search Warrant Executed At His Home
DENVER, CO. – James Ernesto Martinez, age 33, of Denver, has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (convicted felon). According to the plea agreement, on July 22, 2021, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant
4-vehicle crash may have left 6000+ Aurora customers without power
A multi-vehicle crash is believed to be what led to power lines being damaged leaving nearly 7000 customers without power in Aurora.
Woman shares concerns following multiple suspected arsons in neighborhood
A Denver woman is putting out a warning to her neighbors after she says someone has been sparking fires in and around her building.
Police looking for man wanted for 1st-degree murder in Barnum neighborhood
The Denver Police Department needs help locating a 42-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder.
Lafayette police seek suspect after shooting leaves man dead, woman wounded
Police in Lafayette are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a home early Saturday morning. A woman was wounded in the shooting.
1310kfka.com
31 Year Old Sentenced to Life
As reported in the Greeley Tribune, A judge on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder for a 2020 shooting at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzales was issued a life sentence following his conviction of a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday. Gonzales was arrested in September 2020 after video surveillance showed he shot and killed 42-year-old Abdul Nigel Jefferies at the Rodeway Inn, in Evans.
1 hospitalized in midday downtown Denver shooting
On Friday, one person was hospitalized after a shooting broke out in Denver's Five Points neighborhood and now police are looking for the suspect.
Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling
Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
Two Clear Creek Sheriff's deputies fired after Thanksgiving eve indictment
Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said. "The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County...
YAHOO!
Gender identity of suspect in Club Q shooting scrambles narrative
Julia Cardi, John Moore And Alex Edwards The Denver Gazette, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) Nov. 26—When a court filing Tuesday revealed the person arrested in connection with killing five people at Club Q identifies as nonbinary and uses "they/them" pronouns, the public got its first indication that the suspect identified as a member of the LGBTQI+ community, scrambling the prevailing narrative around the attack.
5 vehicle crash on 6th and Kalamath
This is the same location in which a one hundred car pileup occurred earlier this month.
Driver shot in I-25 road rage incident, suspect wanted
Police say a driver was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 25, and the shooter is still wanted for the crime.
KDVR.com
Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments
The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
Daily Record
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
