Fort Collins, CO

99.9 KEKB

Do You Know Who This Unidentified Deceased Colorado Woman Is?

The constant development and access to modern technology and resources have helped law enforcement agencies across the country solve cold cases that have remained under investigation for years. A forensic technique known as facial reconstruction is one of the newer methods that's positively assisted in finding answers to many unsolved...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

Eastbound US 6 reopened in Lakewood after crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared and eastbound US 6 has reopened at Kipling Street. The rollover crash closed eastbound US 6 at Kipling Street for about an hour, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The crash could be seen on a CDOT camera...
LAKEWOOD, CO
YAHOO!

Longmont police notes: Officers respond to drug violation

—8:13 a.m. Longmont officers witnessed a drug violation in the 800 block of East 17th Avenue. A summons was issued. —6:20 p.m. Police responded to the 1600 block of Hover Street for shoplifting involving two juvenile males. A report was taken. Thursday. —12:25 p.m. A Longmont officer conducted a traffic...
LONGMONT, CO
auroragov.org

Aurora Police News

Pedestrian Dies, Man Arrested Following Crash on Peoria Street. (November 26) An Aurora man has been arrested following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Pierce Fair, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. About 3:00 a.m. this morning, Aurora 911 received calls about a man who had...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

31 Year Old Sentenced to Life

As reported in the Greeley Tribune, A judge on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder for a 2020 shooting at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzales was issued a life sentence following his conviction of a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday. Gonzales was arrested in September 2020 after video surveillance showed he shot and killed 42-year-old Abdul Nigel Jefferies at the Rodeway Inn, in Evans.
EVANS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County's possible fight against forced pooling

Boulder County may be taking on a legal battle against a forced pooling order, depending on the outcome of a January hearing with the state. Earlier this month, the Boulder County commissioners rejected a lease offer from Extraction Oil and Gas for county-owned mineral rights near Longmont. Extraction’s Blue Paintbrush well pad in Weld County sits 1,000 feet east of the Boulder County line near Longmont on land that includes a county-owned conservation easement.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Clear Creek Sheriff's deputies fired after Thanksgiving eve indictment

Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said. "The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
YAHOO!

Gender identity of suspect in Club Q shooting scrambles narrative

Julia Cardi, John Moore And Alex Edwards The Denver Gazette, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) Nov. 26—When a court filing Tuesday revealed the person arrested in connection with killing five people at Club Q identifies as nonbinary and uses "they/them" pronouns, the public got its first indication that the suspect identified as a member of the LGBTQI+ community, scrambling the prevailing narrative around the attack.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments

The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Attorney for Glass family responds to indictments. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a...
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO

