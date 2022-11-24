ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
YAHOO!

St. Joseph County officer arrested for driving police cruiser while allegedly drunk

SOUTH BEND — A St. Joseph County patrol officer was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly driving a marked police cruiser while intoxicated. Officer Coty Hoffman's vehicle struck a mailbox near the intersection of Hickory Road and Ethel Avenue. His "speech was slowed" at the time of the accident, officials said. Indiana State Police officers were called in to process the scene and arrest Hoffman, 30. He was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YAHOO!

Woman found dead after shooting in DeKalb parking lot, police say

A woman in her 30s is dead after DeKalb police say they found her shot in a Decatur parking lot on Saturday afternoon. DeKalb police say they arrived at a private address on Snapfinger Parkway in Decatur after receiving a call about a suspicious car parked. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
DECATUR, GA
YAHOO!

Area police suspect Arkansas couple of big shoplifting spree

Nov. 26—MANISTEE — A couple from Arkansas was arrested in the midst of a Northern Michigan shoplifting spree, Michigan State Police said. Troopers said they obtained a warrant and conducted a search Monday at a house on First Avenue in downtown Manistee, based on allegations that the young couple had various stolen items in their possession.
MANISTEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy