Let the changes begin, starting with a good chance of snow
Saturday promises to be a calm day. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s, under mostly sunny skies. But clouds will thicken quickly with the advance of the next wintry system. Snow is expected to begin falling by Sunday morning and a Winter Storm Watch goes in place at 4 a.m. Sunday. Rain will start in the Valley as early as 4 a.m. Sunday and stays with us until Monday at 10 a.m. Snow levels drop Sunday morning, with the most snow expected in the mountains. Snow will be heavy at times, making travel very difficult.
Snow on the way for the mountains
We have a few days ahead of us with snow expected, including a possibility of a foot of fresh snow in the Cascades. Our highs will be in the upper 30s for the start of the week, with lows in the 20s and possibly in the teens. The east slopes...
UNLV fires football coach Marcus Arroyo after 7-23 record
More snow is on the way
Tuesday will stay cold, with highs in the mid-30s, but we will see some partial clearing as a break between systems. The next system moving on Tuesday night will start warmer and wetter. Lows will be in the 20s and we can expect snow showers by morning. With highs in the 40s, we will see mixed showers Wednesday.
