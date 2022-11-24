ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth Acknowledges One Big Thing Needs To Change With Thor Following Love And Thunder

By Adam Holmes
Not only is Chris Hemsworth’s Thor the only character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to lead a solo film series lasting longer than a trilogy, he’s also arguably gone through one of the biggest reinventions in the superhero franchise. While Thor was, outside of dropping a few jokes, largely a serious character in the first two Thor movies and first two Avengers movies, the God of Thunder took on a more comedic bent when Taika Waititi got ahold of him for Thor: Ragnarok , and that continued into this year’s Thor: Love and Thunder . But going forward, Hemsworth believes that Thor is due for another reinvention to keep things fresh.

After Thor: Love and Thunder ’s end-credits scenes were presented , the movie showed the tagline “Thor will return,” something that took both Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi by surprise. Earlier this week, Hemsworth shared that his next Thor appearance might be the final one , but whether that happens or not, he would like the character to go through another tonal shift. As Hemsworth told Happy, Sad, Confused ’s Josh Horowitz :

You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar. Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it’s about reinventing it. I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested. I’ve said this before, but when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk in getting lazy then because I know what I’m doing. Again, I don’t know if I’m even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity… [laughs] Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.

To be clear, not only is a fifth Thor movie not in the books, we don’t even know for sure if the Mjolnir-wielding superhero will be present in either of the next two Avengers movies. Whatever’s being cooked up for the character, Chris Hemsworth would prefer it if Thor went through another tonal reinvention to both ensure that he doesn’t get bored with the role and keep things fresh for the audience. Hemsworth has appeared in nine Marvel movies as Thor, so he can’t be faulted for wanting to shake things up again so far into this run. Whether or not his wish will be granted remains to be seen.

Thor: Love and Thunder ended with the God of Thunder becoming a father figure for the newly-resurrected Love, the daughter of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and played by Chris Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India. These two aren’t lacking in adventures to go on together, but even though nothing is cemented yet, it’s probably a decent bet that Thor will be drawn into the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and/or Avengers: Secret Wars . Much like how Infinity War and Endgame was able to do “drastic things” with Thor, the next two Avengers movies could be just the thing to deliver a different tone for Hemsworth’s character, as well as a be a great platform to deliver the finale of his arc.

Rest assured, when Marvel Studios announces what’s next for Thor, we’ll let you know. Until then, you can view Thor: Love and Thunder with a Disney+ subscription and see Hemsworth next in Extraction 2 , which will premiere to Netflix subscribers sometime in 2023.

