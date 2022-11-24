48 hours after the Gophers beat Wisconsin on the field, they then took to the transfer portal to grab a former Badger wide receiver. As Markus Allen announced on social media this morning that he's committed to Minnesota. He took an unofficial visit with the Gophers back for the Northwestern game, and just took an official visit to Kansas this past weekend. Allen — a 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver — entered the transfer portal on Oct. 17. He is able to place his name into the portal as a result of Wisconsin’s head coaching change. New rules allow players whose head coach has been dismissed to enter the transfer portal, whereas other athletes must wait until the Dec. 5 transfer portal window to open. Allen will have three seasons of eligibility remaining starting in the fall of 2023.

