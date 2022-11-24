Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Bleacher Report
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Survivor Series WarGames. This is the first time WWE has brought the double-cage setup to the main roster, so two big matches were set up to take place inside the dangerous structure. Here is a look at the card:. The Bloodline...
Bleacher Report
Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results
The Bloodline arrived, raised hell and left Boston and WWE Survivor Series War Games with their arms raised in victory, and they added another chapter to their classic storyline while they were at it. An epic main event served as the backdrop for the latest in the narrative of Sami...
Bleacher Report
Sami Zayn is MVP of The Bloodline as Drama Continues with Roman Reigns
WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts felt like one of the better pro wrestling events of the year. A huge chunk of that credit goes to Sami Zayn's storyline in the Bloodline drama and the way he has totally revitalized a Roman Reigns unified-title storyline that was stuck in purgatory.
Bleacher Report
The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card
WWE Survivor Series WarGames promised a fresh perspective to a long-running event. This is a night when many greats have debuted and rivalries have ended, but this was the first time the dual ring had been seen at the event. The Bloodline found a dangerous alliance challenging them inside the...
Bleacher Report
The Bloodline Beat Owens, McIntyre, Brawling Brutes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames
The Bloodline defeated Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night. Sami Zayn proved his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the rest of the group by turning on his longtime friend, Kevin Owens. The Honorary Uce hit KO...
Bleacher Report
What's Next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames?
Survivor Series is historically known for it's multi-Superstar elimination matches, but this year eschewed that trend in favor of bringing the WarGames stipulation to the main roster. The main event of the pay-per-view saw The Bloodline battle the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens inside the...
Bleacher Report
Projecting Where Becky Lynch Fits Into the Current WWE Landscape
No woman has emerged from the rest of the pack to become the biggest star in WWE's women's division quite like Becky Lynch. Once stuck in the dark abyss of undercard irrelevancy, she became a bona fide main event player as The Man. One baby and a year away from the ring later and she returned as Big Time Becks, proving she could reinvent herself and be just as effective as a lead heel.
Bleacher Report
Team Belair Defeats Team Damage CTRL in WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2022
The team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch defeated Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night in a same-titled match. Lynch scored the victory for her team by pinning Dakota Kai after jumping off...
Bleacher Report
AEW's Andrade Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Torn Pectoral Injury During Match
All Elite Wrestling Superstar Andrade El Idolo hasn't been seen on television in recent weeks, and now he's revealed why. Andrade posted on Twitter that he has undergone surgery after suffering a torn pectoral a few months ago. He indicated that he continued performing through the injury. Per Cagematch.net, Andrade's...
Bleacher Report
UFC 282: Previewing Paddy Pimblett, Jan Błachowicz and the Rest of the Card
UFC 282, the promotion's final pay-per-view offering of the year, goes down on December 10 in Las Vegas. Generally speaking, these year-end cards are absolutely stacked. This one doesn't quite fit that bill, but it's still a good one, with a number of appetizing features on the main card and undercard.
Comments / 0