Bleacher Report

Biggest Takeaways From 2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results

The Bloodline arrived, raised hell and left Boston and WWE Survivor Series War Games with their arms raised in victory, and they added another chapter to their classic storyline while they were at it. An epic main event served as the backdrop for the latest in the narrative of Sami...
Bleacher Report

Sami Zayn is MVP of The Bloodline as Drama Continues with Roman Reigns

WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts felt like one of the better pro wrestling events of the year. A huge chunk of that credit goes to Sami Zayn's storyline in the Bloodline drama and the way he has totally revitalized a Roman Reigns unified-title storyline that was stuck in purgatory.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bleacher Report

The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card

WWE Survivor Series WarGames promised a fresh perspective to a long-running event. This is a night when many greats have debuted and rivalries have ended, but this was the first time the dual ring had been seen at the event. The Bloodline found a dangerous alliance challenging them inside the...
Bleacher Report

The Bloodline Beat Owens, McIntyre, Brawling Brutes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The Bloodline defeated Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night. Sami Zayn proved his allegiance to Roman Reigns and the rest of the group by turning on his longtime friend, Kevin Owens. The Honorary Uce hit KO...
Bleacher Report

What's Next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

Survivor Series is historically known for it's multi-Superstar elimination matches, but this year eschewed that trend in favor of bringing the WarGames stipulation to the main roster. The main event of the pay-per-view saw The Bloodline battle the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens inside the...
Bleacher Report

Projecting Where Becky Lynch Fits Into the Current WWE Landscape

No woman has emerged from the rest of the pack to become the biggest star in WWE's women's division quite like Becky Lynch. Once stuck in the dark abyss of undercard irrelevancy, she became a bona fide main event player as The Man. One baby and a year away from the ring later and she returned as Big Time Becks, proving she could reinvent herself and be just as effective as a lead heel.
Bleacher Report

Team Belair Defeats Team Damage CTRL in WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series 2022

The team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch defeated Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night in a same-titled match. Lynch scored the victory for her team by pinning Dakota Kai after jumping off...
Bleacher Report

AEW's Andrade Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Torn Pectoral Injury During Match

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Andrade El Idolo hasn't been seen on television in recent weeks, and now he's revealed why. Andrade posted on Twitter that he has undergone surgery after suffering a torn pectoral a few months ago. He indicated that he continued performing through the injury. Per Cagematch.net, Andrade's...

