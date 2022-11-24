Read full article on original website
Key US Lawmakers Vow Continuing Ukraine Support
Newly empowered U.S. Republican lawmakers set to take leadership roles in the House of Representatives in January promised Sunday that Congress would continue to support Ukraine militarily in its nine-month fight against Russia but said there would be more scrutiny of the aid before it is shipped to Kyiv’s forces.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 27
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 2:40 p.m.: “We know what we are fighting for,” Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said in an interview with the BBC, brief highlights of which were published on the website of the Ukrainian President's Office.
Russia Lacks ‘Quality Forces’ Needed to Take Area from Ukraine, UK Says
Both Russia and Ukraine have committed “significant forces” to the area around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast, according to the British Defense Ministry. The agency said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter Sunday that the area “has been the scene of...
NATO Beefing Up Defenses Across Europe
NATO foreign ministers are to meet for two days in Romania’s capital Bucharest starting Tuesday to pledge their continuing support of Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. At a news conference Monday, after a meeting with Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asked the alliance to step up its support in the region. “Investing in our defense,” he said, “is essential as we face our greatest security crisis in a generation.”
Transformers, Air Defenses Needed, Ukraine Tells Visiting Ministers
KYIV — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Monday that his country needed transformers and improved air defenses to stave off Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure. Kuleba was flanked by officials from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway...
90 Years on, Ukrainians See Repeat of Russian 'Genocide'
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ninety years ago, millions perished in Ukraine in a manmade famine under Josef Stalin that many in the country call genocide. For Ganna Pertchuk, the current Russian invasion is a case of history repeating itself. At the tall candle-shaped Holodomor (Ukrainian for death by starvation) memorial...
VOA Interview: Indonesia's Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Jakarta — Following this month's G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara spoke with the country's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in Jakarta about the geopolitical tensions of hosting the summit during Russia's war on Ukraine. They also discussed the U.S.-China rivalry in Southeast Asia.
White House Seeks More Aid for Ukraine Before Republicans Take Control of House
The Biden administration is seeking $37 billion in aid for Ukraine in the coming weeks before the new Congress convenes in January. Michelle Quinn reports.
Thousands Protest Turkish Strikes on Kurdish Groups in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast. Turkey announced last Sunday it had carried out airstrikes against semi-autonomous Kurdish zones in north and northeastern Syria, and across...
Taiwan Elections Seen as a Warning to Ruling Party
The defeat suffered by Taiwan's pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Saturday's local elections is seen as a warning to President Tsai Ing-wen and her party that voters are not happy with their governance on local issues. Analysts, though, say it is too soon to tell what consequences the loss...
Pakistan Taliban Announce Resumption of Nationwide Terror Attacks
Islamabad — An outlawed alliance of militant groups waging terrorism in Pakistan declared Monday that it had ordered fighters to resume nationwide attacks, ending an already shaky “unilateral cease-fire” with the government. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, said the decision to unleash...
Iran's Khamenei Praises Basij Forces for Confronting 'Rioters'
Dubai, united arab emirates — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began...
Taiwan Opposition Wins Control of Taipei in Setback for President Tsai
TAIPEI — Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) won control of the Taipei mayorship on Saturday in a setback for President Tsai Ing-wen, who had framed the local elections as being about showing defiance to China's rising bellicosity. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councilors are...
Kim Jong Un Says North Korea's Goal is for World's Strongest Nuclear Force
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force, as he promoted dozens of military officers involved in the recent launch of North Korea's largest ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday. The announcement came...
Taiwan Votes in Local Elections Amid Tensions With China
TAIPEI — Polls closed in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity. The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local...
Afghan Taliban to Host Female Pakistan Minister for Bilateral Talks
ISLAMABAD — A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan on Tuesday to discuss with the ruling Islamist Taliban cooperation in trade, education, investment, regional connectivity and security. Officials in Islamabad said Monday that Hina Rabbani Khar, the female Pakistani minister of state for foreign affairs, will lead the daylong...
Security Forces in Somalia End Al-Shabab Siege
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali police announced that the country's security forces ended a more than 20-hours-long al-Shabab siege on a popular hotel in the capital, Mogadishu. Police said they killed five militants while eight civilians were killed during the attack. In a press conference in Mogadishu on Monday evening,...
COVID Protests Hit Shanghai as Anger Spreads Across China
SHANGHAI — Protests simmered in Shanghai early Sunday, as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, pushed back against heavy COVID-19 curbs nearly three years into the pandemic. A fire Thursday that killed 10 people in a high-rise...
Canada to Boost Defense, Cybersecurity in Indo-Pacific Policy
Ottawa — Canada launched its long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy Sunday, outlining $1.7 billion in spending to boost military and cybersecurity in the region and vowed to deal with a "disruptive" China while working with it on climate change and trade issues. The plan detailed in a 26-page document said Canada...
Cuba Holds Local Elections as Opposition Candidates Condemn Pressure
Havana — Cubans are voting Sunday in municipal elections amid a grave economic crisis that could weaken turnout and with the opposition charging some of its candidates have faced unfair pressure. More than 8 million Cubans aged 16 and older (of a population of 11.2 million) are eligible to...
