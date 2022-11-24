Read full article on original website
UFC 282: Previewing Paddy Pimblett, Jan Błachowicz and the Rest of the Card
UFC 282, the promotion's final pay-per-view offering of the year, goes down on December 10 in Las Vegas. Generally speaking, these year-end cards are absolutely stacked. This one doesn't quite fit that bill, but it's still a good one, with a number of appetizing features on the main card and undercard.
Tyson Fury, Nate Diaz Eyed for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fights by Founder
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has its eyes on some big names as it tries to expand its roster. BKFC CEO David Feldman told TMZ Sports he made an offer to Tyson Fury, although he can't sign him until he completes his three more contracted boxing matches. "It was a different...
What's Next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline After WWE Survivor Series WarGames?
Survivor Series is historically known for it's multi-Superstar elimination matches, but this year eschewed that trend in favor of bringing the WarGames stipulation to the main roster. The main event of the pay-per-view saw The Bloodline battle the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens inside the...
Projecting Where Becky Lynch Fits Into the Current WWE Landscape
No woman has emerged from the rest of the pack to become the biggest star in WWE's women's division quite like Becky Lynch. Once stuck in the dark abyss of undercard irrelevancy, she became a bona fide main event player as The Man. One baby and a year away from the ring later and she returned as Big Time Becks, proving she could reinvent herself and be just as effective as a lead heel.
Sami Zayn is MVP of The Bloodline as Drama Continues with Roman Reigns
WWE Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts felt like one of the better pro wrestling events of the year. A huge chunk of that credit goes to Sami Zayn's storyline in the Bloodline drama and the way he has totally revitalized a Roman Reigns unified-title storyline that was stuck in purgatory.
Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results
WWE changed up the formula for Survivor Series this year by ditching the traditional elimination matches and putting all the emphasis on WarGames, instead. Was it a strategy that paid off to make a better show than fans have been getting with the past five years of Raw vs. SmackDown brand warfare? Or was it a gamble that led to more negatives than positives?
The Real Winners and Losers From WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Match Card
WWE Survivor Series WarGames promised a fresh perspective to a long-running event. This is a night when many greats have debuted and rivalries have ended, but this was the first time the dual ring had been seen at the event. The Bloodline found a dangerous alliance challenging them inside the...
