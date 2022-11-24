The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help find a missing person and who is considered at risk because of a mental health condition. Derreck Austin was last seen in the 6000 block of Chandler Way on Nov. 26, according to a BPD news release. He is a white man who is 24 years old, about 5 foot, 9 inches and 155 pounds.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO