Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man accused of killing 2 women to appear in court
A man accused of killing two women in Southeast Bakersfield in 2020 is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday, November 28th.
Person shot in Wasco during officer involved shooting overnight
One person was taken to Kern Medical Sunday morning after being shot by an officer. Deputies were in the area of Palm and Gromer avenue when they heard gunshots just after 1 a.m.
Kern County deputies shoot, wound person after pursuit in Wasco
Update: (Nov. 28) The sheriff’s office said an occupant of the vehicle had a handgun and fled on foot and that is when the officer-involved shooting happened. The suspect who was struck and taken to a hospital for treatment is a 21-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies […]
Man to stand trial in Vagabond Inn double homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in the shooting deaths of two people at the Vagabond Inn has been ordered to stand trial, according to court records. A judge on Monday found there was enough evidence to hold Vicente Niko Williams for trial on two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of attempted […]
2 arrested for alleged stolen vehicle, illegal firearm possession in Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police officers arrested two men on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and illegally possessing firearms, the department said. According to the Delano Police Department, an officer saw two men sitting in a truck illegally parked in a driveway at a home in the 200 block of West Cecil Avenue […]
50-Year-Old Woman Died After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident that claimed a life. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Oswell Street around 2:15 a.m.
Bakersfield CHP makes 25 DUI arrests over Thanksgiving
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol arrested 25 motorists over the Thanksgiving holiday for investigation of driving under the influence. California Highway officer Tomas Martinez said in a news release the arrests were made between Wednesday and Sunday during the agency’s maximum enforcement period. Officers also investigated three fatal […]
Woman killed in crash along Hwy 58, 1 arrested; alcohol or drugs possible factor: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in a crash that left a woman dead after a driver crashed into the woman’s disabled car along the side of Highway 58 near Oswell Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision happened in westbound lanes of Highway 58 just west […]
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99, just south of the California Avenue off-ramp.
Seven injured, including five children after four car crash in Tulare County
Seven people are injured, including five children following a four-car crash in Tulare County Friday night.
BPD identify possible suspect in early morning pedestrian hit-and-run
The pedestrian had "life-threatening" injuries and was taken to a hospital. BPD believes they have found the car involved.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: Missing man faces mental health condition
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community to help find a missing person and who is considered at risk because of a mental health condition. Derreck Austin was last seen in the 6000 block of Chandler Way on Nov. 26, according to a BPD news release. He is a white man who is 24 years old, about 5 foot, 9 inches and 155 pounds.
KGET 17
Northbound Highway 99 open after cement mixer v. 2 vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 lanes were at a standstill after a cement mixer truck collided with two other vehicles, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened on northbound Highway 99 just south of Hosking Road around 9:30 a.m. As a result of...
KMPH.com
Suspect believed to be armed, dangerous wanted in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for having multiple outstanding felony warrants. According to deputies, Pedro Ricardo Ramos, 24, has a criminal history and is believed to be both armed and dangerous. They also mentioned his criminal history...
Bakersfield Now
Delano man arrested after leading officers on pursuit, 2 guns found
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested after leading Delano police officers on a pursuit and throwing out two guns from the car during the chase. According to Delano police, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at around 8:45 p.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic enforcement stop in the area of County Line Road and Browning Road, for an observed vehicle code violation.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Panama Lane on-ramp to southbound Highway 99, officers said. Moderate injuries were reported.
Woman admitted fatally shooting boyfriend outside Rosamond motel: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s detectives told Gabriela Martinez they had “overwhelming” evidence she killed her boyfriend the night of Nov. 9. They had surveillance video showing her waving and pointing a gun while arguing with 37-year-old Kevin Ramirez outside the Rosamond Palms Motel. The video captured what appeared to be a muzzle flash after […]
Arrest made in connection with Delano church hate crime: DPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a hate crime and vandalism against the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Police identified the suspect as Kyle Lewis Sison, 33, of Delano. Sison was arrested on suspicion of hate crime and vandalism offenses, according to the police […]
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested in repeated hate crime vandalism of Delano church
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Delano police have arrested a suspect they believe vandalized a local church three times. They said 33-year-old Kyle Lewis Sison is accused of painting racial slurs on the New Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delano. Security camera footage caught him spray painting the...
Man fatally struck by SUV on Hwy 99 northbound
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Highway 99 northbound, south of California Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.
Comments / 0