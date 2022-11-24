ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Celebrity facialist reveals the at-home skincare devices that work and the ones that are a total scam: 'This is a complete waste of time'

By Matilda Rudd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8MNh_0jLuyTxU00
Ingrid Seaburn treats the faces of Australia's rich and famous at her upscale Bondi salon

The celebrity facialist behind Pip Edwards and Bambi Northwood Blyth's radiantly youthful complexions has revealed which at-home skincare devices are worth the fanfare and which are a scam.

Ingrid Seaburn treats the faces of Australia's rich and famous at her upscale Bondi salon.

The former Los Angeles-based beauty guru, who boasts a star-studded client book, has noticed the sudden rise in at-home devices and gua sha-style tools to 'shape' and mould the skin.

She has recently launched her Skin45 treatment - a play on the popular F45 workout - which combines intense deep muscle toning massage techniques with microcurrent to leave you with an all-round glow.

But while it works in-salon there are a number of tools she doesn't recommend trying at home.

FACE YOGA

Unfortunately this one is a complete waste of time, according to Ms Seaburn.

Facial muscles can be toned and lifted when they are worked but much like muscles in your body, they need a level of resistance to tone the muscle.

In fact, face yoga could have the opposite effect and increase the depth of lines created by overuse of the muscles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WokOD_0jLuyTxU00
Unlike face yoga, Ms Seaburn is a firm believer in the power of microcurrent and it can be a useful and effective part of an at-home skin regime

AT-HOME MICROCURRENT DEVICES

Unlike face yoga, Ms Seaburn is a firm believer in the power of microcurrent and it can be a useful and effective part of an at-home skin regime.

Microcurrent works using an electrical pattern to contract and tighten muscles.

However she says to beware of cheap alternatives to the more well-known and reputable brands for at-home use.

She recommends NuFACE and claims it must be used in conjunction with a good skincare routine.

VIBRATING FACIAL CLEANSING DEVICES

Ms Seaburn argues these are unnecessary and that they most likely will be harmful in the long term due to the damage they can cause to the skin's lipid barrier.

They can also house bacteria which is detrimental to skin health and can end up causing breakouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hu5aB_0jLuyTxU00
She recommends NuFACE (pictured) and claims it must be used in conjunction with a good skincare routine

The best option is to cleanse manually depending on the season.

Ingrid prefers a cream cleanser because it stabilises the skin's PH levels.

AT-HOME RADIO FREQUENCY TOOLS

Radio frequency, a modality that tightens collagen fibers by heating the collagen at a dermal level, is best done by a professional according to Ms Seaburn.

At-home devices could cause possible burns to the skin when used incorrectly and your money is better spent on a collagen-stimulating and firming product leaving treatment options to clinic visits.

Professional radio frequency strength is far more effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nAaGC_0jLuyTxU00
Ms Seaburn says LED face masks are very expensive for at-home use (stock image)

LED FACE MASKS

Ms Seaburn says LED face masks are very expensive for at-home use.

Whilst she is a big fan of this therapy, she sees these as the unused treadmills of skincare - a good idea if you're actually going to use it but a lot of them end up sitting on the shelf.

Her advice is to invest and spend money on something you'll actually use.

INGRID'S FAVOURITE FIVE BUDGET SKINCARE PRODUCTS

'The most important part of summer beauty at any age is sun protection: Always best to look for zinc or titanium oxide-based coverage and re-apply often,' Indrid told FEMAIL.

'I love Sukin Tinted Sunscreen. It has an SPF30 broad spectrum and most importantly all-natural physical Zinc based coverage that actually looks smooth and flawless.

'Comparable to more expensive brands that boast a natural formula at under $20 it is a great buy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ao7Hm_0jLuyTxU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfmlD_0jLuyTxU00

Her second recommendation is an exfoliator to slough away a build-up of oil, bacteria, and dirt.

An inexpensive enzyme-based exfoliant by Palmers called the Purifying Enzyme Mask is half the price of most department store brands and will absolutely do the trick.

'The enzyme mask uses papaya enzyme, a natural way to chemically dissolve dead skin cells without overspending,' Ingrid said.

To retain moisture in the skin as we draw closer to summer Ingrid recommends using a moisturiser with hemp seed oil for its anti-inflammatory properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVbNj_0jLuyTxU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAiRu_0jLuyTxU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHRHg_0jLuyTxU00
'We forget to apply SPF and there is a lot of talk about exfoliating lips which is not useful. You don't have to spend to protect. I like Lip balm SPF 50 by Dermal Therapy . Not expensive and will save your lips from UVA/UVB damage,' she said

'My favourite body product this summer is Freshwater Farm Hemp Seed Body Wash to add a little oil to the shower routine to seal in soft skin vibes. Great for saving time and money,' she said.

For serums that pack a punch - on a budget - Ingrid can't go past The Ordinary with niacinamide and zinc.

Those two active ingredients will improve your skin's natural immune defence to UV.

'Not expensive and easy to use. A great alternative for saving pennies,' she said.

Last but not least Ingrid urges not to forget your lips this summer.

'We forget to apply SPF and there is a lot of talk about exfoliating lips which is not useful. You don't have to spend to protect. I like Lip balm SPF 50 by Dermal Therapy. Not expensive and will save your lips from UVA/UVB damage,' she said.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This $6 Firming & Collagen-Infused Moisturizer a ‘Holy Grail’ for Dry & Sensitive Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The only thing we love more than a product that’s super hydrating, it’s a product that claims to do a bunch in one bottle. When curating our skincare routine, we try to find the best of the best for our skin type, fine lines, and make us look as refreshed as possible. Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we found our next go-to collagen cream for making us look rejuvenated. And it’s only $6! Buy: Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream $6.00 The Too...
SheKnows

This Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With 66,000 Reviews Is a ‘Gift Sent From Heaven' for Sensitive Skin — Only $25 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who’s ready for a Self-Care Sunday must-have? Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If...
SheKnows

This $6 Curl Cream Reportedly ‘Works Wonders’ for Defining Any Hair Type & Eliminating Frizz

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re a kid, you try everything in your mom’s makeup bag to make Disney princess hair possible. And when you’re an adult, nothing’s changed. Let’s face it; when there’s an affordable and effective hair product that can make our hair look as shiny and pristine as can be, we’re all over it. For a very limited time, thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Cyber Monday event, you can get what’s sure to be your new holy grail hair cream for only $6. Buy:...
StyleCaster

1 Million Bottles of The Toner That Leaves Skin ‘A Lot Brighter & Mark-Free’ Have Been Sold—Snag It For Less Right Now

If you’re wondering how to give your skin an extra glow factor this summer, it’s simple: You need a toner. But if you choose just any toner, you might end up with a potent alcohol-based astringent that irritates your skin. A suitable option that does everything but aggravate your complexion is REN Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, a one-stop shop for brightened, exfoliated and tightened skin. What’s better than that? The fact that the product is 25 percent off with the code BF25 for the brand’s Black Friday promo (which extends across the entire site). Not all toners are...
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Caffeinated Eye Cream a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Reducing Puffiness & Dark Circles — & Now It’s On Rare Sale For Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret we adore caffeine, it’s what gets us through the day. We take a bunch of it in our coffees and can’t resist a chocolate-covered espresso bean. However, despite the mountains of caffeine, we still can look so unbelievably tired throughout the day — and that’s where this handy dandy eye cream comes in. For those that need that extra pick-me-up to look well-rested and at their best, this discounted eye cream may be the holy grail you’ve been...
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
shefinds

2 Trendy, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Women Over 40 Should Consider

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than a fresh, new ‘do for fall? We reached out to professional hair stylists for two classic, go-to and still so trendy haircuts that can instantly provide volume to aging hair and maintain that youthful glow and essence at any age. The best hairstyles will elegantly frame your features and be voluminous, so we checked in with experts to learn more about two specific cuts— a lob with curtain bangs and a side-parted, layered pixie— to help you find inspiration before you hit the salon. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites, and Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc.
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This One Hot Drink For Younger-Looking Skin

When temperatures drop, holiday decorations pop up here and there, and it becomes acceptable to light a fire in the fireplace, your impulse may be to grab hold of the nearest available hot drink, pour it into a big mug, and get cozy on the couch. Sounds like a great plan, and if you are working toward healthy skin goals this fall and winter, you can keep on task by choosing a delicious hot beverage that also supports smoother, younger-looking skin. Dr. Crystal Dinopol, DPDS, a board-certified dermatologist and writer for payitforwardfertility.org, lets us in on the one hot drink for younger-looking skin that you can enjoy every day (and your skin will thank you for it, too).
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

One-Length Haircuts Professional Stylists Say Add Years To Your Look

For years the salon-favorite haircut has involved layers — whether that means just a few face-framing pieces or an abundance of choppy layers. As more people realize how layers can highlight parts of the face like cheekbones, your jawline, or your eyes, more straightforward one-length styles have been replaced. But hair is so personal. There are pros and cons for each type of style — hair that’s all one length can add much-needed volume and and fullness to thinner hair, for example. With that said, there are also times when one-length haircuts can add years to your look, according to professional stylists. If your goal is to look as current and modern as possible, here’s what you should know about one-length hair — and some alternatives that can give you a fresh appearance.
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’

Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
shefinds

The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily

You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Rev Up Your Metabolism–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you ask us, no recipe is complete without a bit of spice. As it turns out, spices and seasonings aren’t only great when it comes to flavor—some of them even have anti-inflammatory and metabolism-boosting properties that can help you slim down! And while some of the most well-known seasonings for increasing your metabolic rate include spicier options that really help you feel the burn, such as cayenne, there’s one you may not have considered yet: ginger.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

695K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy