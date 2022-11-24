13th Annual Food For Thanks provides hot holiday meals for hundreds

13th Annual Food For Thanks serves up hot holiday meals for hundreds 01:36

(CBS DETROIT) - Artist Village on Detroit's west side was filled with dozens of volunteers Wednesday.

We Three Queens Community Outreach was joined by DTLR and other sponsors to host a community dinner for local families.

The 13th Annual Food For Thanks effort has a mission to serve 500 to 1,000 plates across Metro Detroit for the sick and shut-in, and other community members in need of a holiday meal.

"We got turkey, we have dressing, we have macaroni-and-cheese," said Anne Lynn of We Three Queens Community Outreach.

"We have greens with turkey parts. We have green beans and white potatoes. We have candied yams, we have cranberry sauce. We have a full Thanksgiving spread."

The meals will be distributed to seniors and community centers.

Families also stopped by to pick up hot plates.

"Especially for our homeless community," Lynn explained.

"But then when you think about the sick and the shut-in what I did was I went around to the different senior towers in the area. And then going around to the different senior towers in the area I put sign-in sheets up. So, if they needed a meal, they were able to sign, pre-register so we will pack their meals and have them delivered to the senior towers also."