Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M's offense rides Jimbo Fisher's hot hand calling plays to victory
If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did against fifth-ranked LSU. Fisher and the Aggies had the hot hand in rolling to a 38-23 season-ending victory Saturday night at Kyle Field. A&M piled up 429 yards on 68 plays, leaning on a running game that produced a season-high 282 yards on 50 carries as A&M owned the line of scrimmage. Junior running back Devon Achane, who missed two games with an injury, had a career-high 215 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns. A&M did that against an LSU defense that came in allowing only 132.2 yards rushing per game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M football team upsets No. 5 LSU to end season
It had been 61 days since Texas A&M last won an Southeastern Conference football game — a narrow 23-21 win over Arkansas that required a bazaar fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Aggie safety Demani Richardson. As the Aggies’ season drew to a close Saturday night, A&M needed...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Mo City Von: Devon Achane’s return revs Texas A&M offense in 38-23 upset win over LSU
Devon Achane’s athleticism and agility has given Texas A&M football fans plenty of chances to ooh and aah over the last three years. The junior running back did it again on Saturday night with a career-best performance in the Aggies’ 38-23 upset win over fifth-ranked LSU. After missing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
How Texas A&M coordinates its flyovers before home football games
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a flyover at Kyle Field before a home Texas A&M football game. Smyth, A&M Class of 2002, and his crew flew an AH-1Z Viper helicopter over Kyle...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women's basketball team to host Owls on Sunday at Reed Arena
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look for their third straight win when they host Rice at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies (4-1) lost at Duke 71-52 in their first road game of the season on Nov. 17 in Durham, North Carolina. Since then A&M has won two straight at home, topping Texas Southern 67-54 on Nov. 20 and Texas State 67-46 on Wednesday. Sahara Jones and Janiah Barker each scored 17 points to lead the Aggies against Texas Southern, and Jones and Aaliyah Patty scored 11 points each in the win over Texas State.
Bryan College Station Eagle
LSU-Texas A&M quarter-by-quarter breakdown
• Key additions: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had nine carries for 54 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run on the Aggies’ 15-play, 90-yard first possession. Wide receiver Evan Stewart added two catches for 16 yards. Achane missed the last two games with a foot injury, and Stewart missed last week’s game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Aggies produce an effort to remember in win over No. 5 Tigers
DEFENSE: A- • What went right: The scoop-and-score by strong safety Demani Richardson on the fumble caused by linebacker Edgerrin Cooper put A&M in control. • What went wrong: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels had 84 yards rushing on 12 carries, and the Tigers’ receivers had 103 yards after the catch.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rice steps up in fourth quarter to beat Aggies
The Rice women’s basketball team delivered a haymaker against Texas A&M and then punched its coach in the mouth during a postgame celebration. The Owls played tough down the stretch for a 66-58 victory Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena, becoming the first team in school history to start the season 6-0, ending an eight-game losing streak to A&M in the process. In the team’s jubilant locker room, head coach Lindsay Edmonds got a bloody lip.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian, Brenham, Cameron football teams fall in playoffs
The Brazos Christian, Brenham and Cameron football teams saw their seasons end Friday. The Brazos Christian Eagles ran into a buzzsaw in the Lubbock Christian Eagles, who rolled to a 65-0 victory in the TAPPS Division IV state semifinals Friday afternoon in Bangs. Brazos Christian ends at 6-6, while Lubbock...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tony Hamilton, defense lead College Station football team past Georgetown in rematch
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The celebrations were his way of celebrating the College Station football team getting revenge on Georgetown. And Hamilton could have taken even more bows as the all-around athlete made plays on both sides of the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Board of Regents establishes Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences. The new institute will bring together world-class science, academic expertise and facilities to advance its equine mission. Major goals include strengthening equine collaborations among public and private sectors and academia. Collaborators will work toward enhanced care and welfare of horses, improved research infrastructure and top-tier education for students and professionals.“Today’s approval from the Board of Regents is a remarkable milestone in forming the world’s most comprehensive and collaborative equine program,” said Cliff Lamb, director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research. “Our work will create synergies across the equine sector that strengthen it long into the future.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin football team runs past Hitchcock 53-18 to reach state quarterfinals
THE WOODLANDS — A short lightning delay didn’t deter the Franklin football team from picking up a big win over Hitchcock in the Class 3A Division I regionals on Friday night. Kickoff was pushed back 20 minutes due to inclement weather, but the Lions worked fast once they...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oldham Goodwin sells Westinghouse Building, Big Sky Medical buys in
The largest life science transaction occurred in the Brazos Valley in October — somewhat under the radar — when Big Sky Medical of Dallas became the new owner of the Westinghouse Building at Providence Park in College Station, according to Casey Oldham, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Oldham Goodwin.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Burton football team earns third straight shutout victory in playoffs
While the Burton football team has made noise across the state this season for its offense, it was the Panthers’ defense that proved to be the biggest difference-maker in a 7-0 victory over Chilton at Merrill Green Stadium on Friday. The shutout performance in the Class 2A Division II...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Student Bonfire rescheduled for Jan. 21, 2023
Texas A&M’s Student Bonfire’s burn night has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2023. Student Bonfire postponed last week’s burn night due to forecasted inclement weather. "This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept," Student Bonfire officials wrote in a statement....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS
Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December. The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 29
For a behind-the-scenes look at "I Love Lucy" check out "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023, at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of "I Love Lucy" creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins a witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi's battles with CBS. Tickets: tickets@msc.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Madisonville football team's turnaround season ends in 60-21 loss to Silsbee
SPRING — One of the goals Madisonville head coach Russell Urbantke set for his program early in the season was to be playing during Thanksgiving week. Despite a 60-21 loss to Silsbee in the Class 4A Division II region semifinals Friday at Planet Ford Stadium, the Mustangs accomplished that lofty goal.
Comments / 0