Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Bella Hadid Being Covered Head to Toe in Swarovski Crystals Is a Christmas Beauty Lovers Dream
Bella Hadid is living out every girl’s glam fantasy of having their hair and body dripping in Swarovski crystals. The model took to Instagram to give a behind-the-scenes reveal of the work it took to drape every inch of her body and hair in iconic diamond crystals. Hadid is serving as the brand’s muse and got into the glitzy glam for its most recent holiday campaign. Through the snaps, you’ll see her neck and wrist on top-tier glacier gleam. It took a team of seven people to individually place the jewels over the extra exposed parts of her body and through her slicked-back ballet bun. The gems also cover the entire silhouette of her sheer, nude catsuit. With all the crystal details, we need a closer view of the Swarovski detailed manicure to marvel over for more inspiration.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Balenciaga
Balenciaga has recently come under fire for its latest holiday campaign, which featured children holding stuffed animals dressed in bondage. Though the majority of the internet has been discussing the campaign for weeks, one of the brand’s major ambassadors, Kim Kardashian, has just made her stance pretty clear. The...
Hypebae
Dua Lipa Is Officially an Albanian Citizen
Dua Lipa has officially received her Albanian citizenship, presented to her by President Barjam Begaj and Mayor Erion Veliaj. The English and Albanian singer-songwriter shared the special news in an Instagram post, with a caption which read “Thank you President Barjam Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour – got my Albanian citizenship!!”
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Finally Met BLACKPINK In Person
The moment that we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Selena Gomez has finally met BLACKPINK members in person. After collaborating on the track, “Ice Cream,” and filming their parts of the music video separately, the K-pop group and musician have finally had the chance to hang out altogether.
Hypebae
Jennifer Lopez's "Jenny From the Block" Sleek Ponytail Is Still Serving 20 Years Later
Being an icon like Jennifer Lopez leaves room for you to bring back nostalgic hair trends from two decades ago. The star shared a snap of her rocking a “Jenny From the Block” ponytail and it’s giving 2002 in 2022. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the “This...
Hypebae
Balenciaga Is Suing Its Production Company for $25 Million USD
As a result of the backlash surrounding its recent holiday campaign, as well as its Spring 2023 campaign, Balenciaga is suing its production company, North Six Inc. alongside its agent Nicholas Des Jardins. Jardins designed the set for the brand’s Spring 2023 campaign with adidas, in which a document relating...
Hypebae
Rihanna Is Looking After Your Precious Pout With Fenty Skin’s New Lip Mask Drop
You will use words such as “soft” and “pillowy” to describe your lips after using Rihanna‘s new favorite lip mask from Fenty Skin, Plush Puddin’. The Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask delivers instant nourishment that will last all day and night. Formulated to eject a pudding-like rich texture, the balm coats the lips with impactful moisture as it is infused with gold-standard ingredients such as castor oils, pomegranate, jojoba oil and Barbados cherry extract. Within one week, your dry, flaky lips will be restored to their natural soft feel. Plush Puddin’ features a light vanilla scent making it even more alluring to apply to your pout as we go through harsh winter conditions.
Comments / 0