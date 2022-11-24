Read full article on original website
Passed over for grants, Santa Rosa considering digging into reserves, other funds for Hearn Ave overpass
Traffic on the two-lane overpass frequently backs up on to US 101 photo credit: GoogleMaps Passed over by federal and state agencies, Santa Rosa leaders Tuesday will consider a few radical fiscal moves to fast-track long promised overhaul of the outmoded Hearn Avenue overpass. A relic with its short ramps, sharp turns and no sidewalks, officials have had replacing the overpass over US 101 on the books since 2004, part of the Measure M expenditure plan. After being repeatedly turned down for federal transportation grant programs, Santa Rosa is ready to move forward on its own. Assistant City Manager of the City of Santa Rosa...
Son of reputed mob boss deported back to Romania
The Romanian son of a reputed mob boss from Romania who crossed the border into South Texas has been sent back to Romania, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.
South Korea orders striking cement truckers back to work
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s government issued an order Tuesday for some of the thousands of truck drivers who have been on strike to return to work, insisting that their nationwide walkout over freight fare issues is hurting an already weak economy. Despite facing...
Australia argues against 'endangered' Barrier Reef status
Australia's environment minister says her government will lobby against UNESCO adding the Great Barrier Reef to a list of endangered World Heritage sites, arguing that criticisms of government inaction on climate change are outdated
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
