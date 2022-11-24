Traffic on the two-lane overpass frequently backs up on to US 101 photo credit: GoogleMaps Passed over by federal and state agencies, Santa Rosa leaders Tuesday will consider a few radical fiscal moves to fast-track long promised overhaul of the outmoded Hearn Avenue overpass. A relic with its short ramps, sharp turns and no sidewalks, officials have had replacing the overpass over US 101 on the books since 2004, part of the Measure M expenditure plan. After being repeatedly turned down for federal transportation grant programs, Santa Rosa is ready to move forward on its own. Assistant City Manager of the City of Santa Rosa...

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO