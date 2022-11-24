Elden Ring and indies win big at the Golden Joysticks 2022

Future announced the Golden Joystick 2022 winners, and to the surprise of few, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring won in several key categories, including ultimate game of the year, critic’s choice, and best visual design. It wasn’t all big budgets and AAA games taking home the sticks, though. A fair few indies left their mark on this year’s awards.

Trailer of the year went to Goat Simulator 3, which is perhaps unsurprising given the marketing tactic of announcing Goat Simulator 3 when Goat Simulator 2 doesn’t actually exist. Vampire Survivors, the roguelike from Poncle that almost instantly became a cult classic, won best breakthrough game, and Manon Gage won best performer for their role as Marissa Marcel in Immortality.

Meanwhile, back on the big-budget front, Horizon Forbidden West won best storytelling, while Stray the cat game won best PlayStation game. Grounded, Obsidian’s backyard survival game, won best Xbox game, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus was recognized as the best Nintendo game.

Genshin Impact was named the best ongoing game – also unsurprising, considering the substantial new expansion HoYoverse released in August – and Final Fantasy XIV was recognized for having the best community support.

Awards season in the games sector is just getting underway. The Game Awards 2022 is coming up on Dec. 8, 2022, with its usual mix of celebration and new reveals.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF