KHQ Right Now
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
KHQ Right Now
BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
A winter weather system is moving across the state this work week, with heavy snow reaching Spokane late Tuesday night, falling throughout Wednesday. Winter Weather Alerts are in place across the region, expiring throughout the day Monday – warnings are in effect across the western Washington passes in Snohomish County, King County, Chelan County, and Kittitas County. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible through the passes, closures expected, messy commutes. These warnings expire Monday at 10 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Two vehicles collided off of Trent and Pines on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes and resulting in multiple injuries and one fatality. According to Washington State Patrol, a car driven by Michel Newcomb, a 69-year-old from Spokane Valley, was headed east on...
KHQ Right Now
Chains required at Stevens Pass; other passes impacted by winter weather
As of 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, chains were required at Stevens Pass. Oversize vehicles were prohibited, and traction tires advised at several other Cascade passes. You can follow the status of all mountain passes by clicking here.
KHQ Right Now
Power restored to 3,758 Avista customers in Millwood
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Power was restored to Avista customers in Millwood on Sunday, after an hours-long outage. Avista did not share what caused the outage. Updated: Nov. 27 at 3:45 p.m. More than 3,500 customers are without power in the Millwood area, according to Avista. The utility has not yet...
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
KHQ Right Now
Stolen service dog found safe and sound
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is celebrating after their service dog, Jeta, was brought home safely after he was stolen in a vehicle theft on Saturday. After a minor accident outside of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne, the family had gotten out to take pictures of the vehicle and document any damage. Their car has a mechanical issue, unable to start sometimes after turning off, so they'd left the vehicle running.
KHQ Right Now
UPDATE: 59-year-old woman with dementia found safe
UPDATE: The woman was found and is safe. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 59-year-old woman with dementia. She is 5'7, 150 lbs., wearing a dark green jacket, black boots and a unicorn hat.
KHQ Right Now
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they'd accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
KHQ Right Now
Christmas lights reconnect friends after more than a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. - The day after Thanksgiving is notorious for bringing neighbors outside to decorate for the holidays, and this year, thanks to a set of Christmas lights, two families reunited after 13 years. How this happened is a unique story—one that reminds you just how small the world truly...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women land at No. 23 in AP Top 25 after impressive showing at Battle 4 Atlantis
To the surprise of almost no one, the Gonzaga women are back in the rankings after an absence of 20 months. A week after two big wins in the Bahamas, the Zags are ranked 23rd in The Associated Press media poll released Monday. And with three games on the schedule,...
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga attempting to rebound from Purdue loss against veteran, balanced Xavier
PORTLAND – Gonzaga’s breakdowns were widespread in Friday’s loss, from the 27.5% shooting from players not named Drew Timme or Nolan Hickman to a defense that “got torched,” in the words of coach Mark Few, in the second half. It added up to an 84-66...
