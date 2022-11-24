SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they'd accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO