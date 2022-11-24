ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger Shares Thanksgiving Trends Ahead of the Holiday

By Lootpress News Staff
 5 days ago
Kroger America’s grocer, today announced trends heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, sharing that it will sell 55 million pounds of turkey, as 85 percent of surveyed customers celebrating say they will enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal cooked at their home or in the homes of family and friends, according to 84.51º, Kroger’s retail and data science, insights and media arm.*

“Thanks to our amazing team of associates, Kroger is prepared to help our shoppers make holiday memories this season with all of their favorite family recipes and Thanksgiving staples—including 55 million pounds of turkey,” said Stuart Aitken, Kroger Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant & Marketing Officer. “As families and friends gather this Thanksgiving, we are here to help them make it a meal they will remember – whether they’re recreating longstanding traditions or creating new – no matter how they choose to celebrate.”

While turkey will be at the center of the Thanksgiving plate for many customers, cranberries remain a holiday staple with, a projected 6.2 million pounds—100 truckloads—of fresh cranberries to be sold.* Among the 4.1 million pies purchased this season, pumpkin, apple and pecan dominate as customer favorites.* For holiday hosts looking for more variety or families who simply cannot choose between seasonal favorites, Kroger has customers covered with a brand-new half-pumpkin and half-pecan pie available for the first time this year.

Nostalgia reigns supreme this season with a fall twist on classic cocktails such as cranberry mules, pumpkin spice mudslides, maple old-fashioned and apple-spiced margaritas. The grocer predicts that spirits will be batched and shareable with boozy punches and sangria infused with autumn flavors like apple cider, pumpkin spice and dark spirits.

Kroger’s Our Brands’ products, tried, tested and loved by customers, boast several products to make customers’ holiday meals affordable, easy and delicious including items such as:

  • Private Selection Petite Sweet Potatoes with Brown Sugar and Cayenne.
  • Kroger Family Size Broccoli and Cauliflower Au Gratin.
  • Private Selection Cheesecake Bites.
  • Simple Truth Salad Starters.
  • Kroger Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream.
  • Simple Truth Organic Butternut Squash Soup.

Insights from 84.51º also report nearly 50 percent of customers surveyed started their Thanksgiving shopping a week before the holiday; however, customers can still get their Thanksgiving favorites now by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickupor delivered using Boost by Kroger, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers more than $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

*Sales are projections for 2022 based on sales from the previous year during the same period.

Amidst the plethora of food misconceptions about there, the rules about what you can and can't refrigerate may seem like a perplexing mess. For example, many people refrigerate butter, but according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), butter can be safely stored on the counter. However, they note that the flavor can change after a few days, so you may want to keep it in the fridge for the sake of the taste. A similar concept applies to Frank's RedHot Sauce. While most people store opened bottles in the fridge, Frank's notes that refrigeration is only necessary to maintain flavor, as the condiment is safe until its expiration date if left out.
Lootpress

Retailers See 5% Increase in Black Friday Orders Despite Growing Pressures of Inflation, According to Bluecore

Despite Black Friday promotions beginning earlier than ever this year, retailers saw an 11%increase in day-of Black Friday site traffic, 5% increase in number of orders, and a 1% increase in average order values compared to last year, according to new insights from Bluecore. The retail marketing platform reports that of all shoppers who made their first purchase from a brand in 2022, an average of 5% returned to make a second purchase with that brand on Black Friday. The complete report is available here.
Lootpress

Lootpress

