Watch as Darius Garland dishes one of his six assists in the first quarter against the Trail Blazers (video)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO