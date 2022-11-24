Watch as Darius Garland dishes one of his six assists in the first quarter against the Trail Blazers (video)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors pick up impressive win over Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO -- The feisty Utah Jazz have been one of the bigger surprises through the early part of the season, and showed why Friday night at Chase Center. The Warriors came out of the gates hitting on all cylinders, scoring 37 points in the first quarter in what looked to be an easy win. The easy part wasn't the case. The win was.
Cleveland Cavaliers fall apart in third quarter, get crushed by Milwaukee Bucks again, 117-102
MILWAUKEE -- The Cleveland Cavaliers might very well be a different team than the one that got blasted by the Milwaukee Bucks last week. But they sure didn’t prove that in Friday’s highly anticipated rematch. The Cavs imploded in the second half, losing to the Bucks for the...
Watch: Ja Morant And Naji Marshall Talk Trash To Each Other
Things got heated toward the end of the 3rd quarter between the Pelicans and the Grizzlies, as Ja Morant and Naji Marshal talked trash to each other.
FOX Sports
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon
Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -7; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon. The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 38.3 points in...
Kevin Stefanski must deal with big problems beyond the offense – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face Tampa Bay:. 1. There’s one big reason I’d love to see the Browns win this – it’s probably the last start of the season for Jacoby Brissett. As I wrote in my weekend column, the blame for Cleveland’s 3-7 record has little to do with Brissett playing QB.
Cavaliers at Raptors: Live updates as Cleveland concludes its three-game road trip
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cavaliers are going for their sixth win in seven games tonight as they take on Toronto in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff to end a three-game road trip. Injured Toronto players Pascal Siakam (adductor strain) and Scottie Barnes (sprained knee) practiced on Sunday and may be close to returning.
FOX Sports
Jazz face the Bulls on 4-game losing streak
Chicago Bulls (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-10, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Jazz take on Chicago. The Jazz are 6-2 in home games. Utah is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.1...
Michael Porter Jr.'s Updated Injury Status For Rockets-Nuggets Game
Michael Porter Jr. has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.
C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) available for Blazers Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Winslow will play through an ankle injury Sunday as the Blazers take on the Nets. The veteran has started in each of Portland's last two games. Winslow has a $4,400 salary on...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (illness) inactive Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Stevens will miss a third straight game and the Cavaliers will also be without Kevin Love (thumb) and Jarrett Allen (hip). Dean Wade and Cedi Osman should continue to see increased minutes while Cleveland is banged up in the frontcourt.
Five Takeaways: Joey Hauser, Tyson Walker lift Michigan State over Oregon
While the majority of its fanbase was sound asleep, No. 12 Michigan State played into the early morning hours and defeated Oregon, 74-70, on Day 2 of the Phil Knight Invitational. It was a nice bounce back for the Spartans, who fell to No. 18 Alabama on Thanksgiving night. Michigan...
numberfire.com
Saddiq Bey (ankle) back in Detroit's lineup Sunday
The Detroit Pistons listed Saddiq Bey (ankle) as a starter for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bey missed four games with an ankle injury, but will make his return to the court tonight as the Pistons take on the Cavaliers. Our models project Bey, who has a $5,400 salary...
Deshaun Watson will be officially reinstated from his 11-game suspension this afternoon, NFL says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be officially reinstated from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy this afternoon, league spokesman Brian McCarthy tells cleveland.com. The reinstatement will happen without fanfare when it appears on the NFL’s personnel notice at 4 p.m. Watson has met...
numberfire.com
Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable Monday
Orlando Magic power forward Chuma Okeke (knee) is questionable Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. Okeke was unavailable the past two contests, but he might be able to play in the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back. Mo Bamba (back spasms) is also questionable, so Okeke could benefit if he plays and Bamba sits. Otherwise, the Magic may give more minutes to Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan.
Nick Chubb hits 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth time in his Browns career
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Browns running back Nick Chubb eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a single season on Sunday, for the fourth time in his career during Sunday’s game vs. the Buccaneers. Chubb stood at 997 rushing yards with 2:10 left in Sunday’s matchup, when he approached his 19th carry...
FOX Sports
Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid
New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide. The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500. The Knicks...
Should Alabama basketball's Robert Horry be in the Hall of Fame? Bill Walton thinks so
The Bill Walton experience is a wild one. Sometimes, he talks about the game on the court. Other times, not so much. He finds creative ways to let the discussion on ESPN broadcasts diverge from the main subject matter. On Thursday, it was doughnuts. Portland has been another frequent point...
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 23-17 win over the Buccaneers
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The Browns defeated the Buccaneers, 23-17, on Sunday. But what do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0