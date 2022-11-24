ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch as Darius Garland dishes one of his six assists in the first quarter against the Trail Blazers (video)

By Robert Fenbers, special to cleveland.com
 5 days ago
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors pick up impressive win over Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO -- The feisty Utah Jazz have been one of the bigger surprises through the early part of the season, and showed why Friday night at Chase Center. The Warriors came out of the gates hitting on all cylinders, scoring 37 points in the first quarter in what looked to be an easy win. The easy part wasn't the case. The win was.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon

Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -7; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon. The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 38.3 points in...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Jazz face the Bulls on 4-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-10, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to break its four-game losing streak when the Jazz take on Chicago. The Jazz are 6-2 in home games. Utah is third in the Western Conference scoring 117.1...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud knows how Ohio State football fans will view him after second Michigan loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud knows exactly how his time as Ohio State football’s starting quarterback might be remembered, and it’s not positive. His numbers should have him mentioned among some of the greatest Buckeyes to play the position. The only person with more career passing yards or touchdowns is J.T. Barrett, and he needed two extra seasons to pile up his numbers. He was a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate in both years as a starter and has developed into a potential top NFL Draft pick.
COLUMBUS, OH
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) available for Blazers Sunday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Winslow will play through an ankle injury Sunday as the Blazers take on the Nets. The veteran has started in each of Portland's last two games. Winslow has a $4,400 salary on...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Lamar Stevens (illness) inactive Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is out Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. Stevens will miss a third straight game and the Cavaliers will also be without Kevin Love (thumb) and Jarrett Allen (hip). Dean Wade and Cedi Osman should continue to see increased minutes while Cleveland is banged up in the frontcourt.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Saddiq Bey (ankle) back in Detroit's lineup Sunday

The Detroit Pistons listed Saddiq Bey (ankle) as a starter for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bey missed four games with an ankle injury, but will make his return to the court tonight as the Pistons take on the Cavaliers. Our models project Bey, who has a $5,400 salary...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) questionable Monday

Orlando Magic power forward Chuma Okeke (knee) is questionable Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. Okeke was unavailable the past two contests, but he might be able to play in the second leg of the Magic's back-to-back. Mo Bamba (back spasms) is also questionable, so Okeke could benefit if he plays and Bamba sits. Otherwise, the Magic may give more minutes to Moe Wagner and Caleb Houstan.
FOX Sports

Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid

New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide. The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500. The Knicks...
DETROIT, MI
