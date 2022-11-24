ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Why cheating at Scrabble is a Risk: More than half of Britons admit they bend the rules during a Christmas board game... and 50% storm off in a huff if they start losing, poll shows

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Nearly six in ten Britons admit to ‘bending the rules’ or even sabotage when playing board games at Christmas – but say they rarely get away with it.

A poll found that of those who are less than honest, two thirds have been caught red-handed by family members.

Underhand tactics include hiding pieces, stealing someone’s turn and peeking at another player’s tiles or cards. And when things don’t go their way, 50 per cent said they had ‘rage quit’ the game.

Husbands and wives are the most likely to clash during a board game, the poll of 2,000 adults commissioned by toy makers Mattel found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETHd8_0jLuoESt00
A poll found that of those who are less than honest, two thirds have been caught red-handed by family members. Underhand tactics include hiding pieces, stealing someone's turn and peeking at another player's tiles or cards

Throughout the festive period, 46 per cent recognise there will be at least one row over a board game.

The research of of 2,000 adults was commissioned by Mattel to launch the Scrabble Trap Tiles edition.

Kelly Philp, from Mattel UK, said: ‘Playing games at Christmas is a much-loved tradition – and it’s interesting to see how many surprising traits come out the woodwork in gameplay, from sabotaging to cheating.

‘Whatever your favourite way to play, board games are an integral part of festive celebrations, and this is such a brilliant way to bring the entire family together – and no matter who wins or loses, a good time is always guaranteed.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3pMF_0jLuoESt00
Husbands and wives are the most likely to clash during a board game, the poll of 2,000 adults commissioned by toy makers Mattel found

Nearly half (45 per cent) don’t think Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a family row over a board game.

Claiming the family bragging rights is the aim of the game for 42 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll.

Overall, families will sit down to play an average of four board games over the festive period, and 57 per cent said it is a family tradition.

For 27 per cent, they are creatures of habit and will play the same board games each year, while 31 per cent will play a mixture of new titles and old favourites.

