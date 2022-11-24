ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Redshirt tracker: Where Oregon freshmen eligibility stands after regular season

Dan Lanning's inaugural signing class brought 17 high school signees into the fold this fall. With the regular season now completed, I found it time to take a look at which players saw the field enough to burn their redshirt seasons and which have not. The Ducks will not play in the conference title game, meaning that only the bowl game remains this season. That leaves very few players in limbo heading into next month's season-concluding game.
Kelly Graves encouraged by team's play at PK Invitational

Oregon's coach admits he didn't know exactly what to expect entering last weekend's PK Invitational. The Ducks had blazed through four early season non-conference games with an average win margin in the 30s. This year's team is full of promise, but as Kelly Graves said in the aftermath of Thursday's...
Freshman C Kel'el Ware projected in first round of latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft

Oregon five-star freshman center Kel'el Ware has begun to find a groove with the Ducks, and the mock drafts continue to take notice. Ware has reached as high as No. 9 in mock drafts this season but now sits at No. 16 in the latest Bleacher Report mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman. In this projection, Wasserman has Ware going to the Utah Jazz with a pick from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Jazz, who moved on from Rudy Gobert this offseason, have Walker Kessler as a young center prospect, joining Kelly Olynk and Udoka Azubuike.
