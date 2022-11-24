Oregon five-star freshman center Kel'el Ware has begun to find a groove with the Ducks, and the mock drafts continue to take notice. Ware has reached as high as No. 9 in mock drafts this season but now sits at No. 16 in the latest Bleacher Report mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman. In this projection, Wasserman has Ware going to the Utah Jazz with a pick from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Jazz, who moved on from Rudy Gobert this offseason, have Walker Kessler as a young center prospect, joining Kelly Olynk and Udoka Azubuike.

EUGENE, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO