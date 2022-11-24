Read full article on original website
PULLMAN -- The first dose of Pac-12 games are on the docket this week, as Washington State (3-2) will play its two early conference games before resuming non-conference play. The first of the games sees WSU head down to Eugene to take on Oregon on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network.
Fans rushed the field in Corvallis early Saturday evening as No. 21 Oregon State rallied from a 31-10 deficit to knock off No. 9 Oregon 38-34. The Beavers have their first nine-win season since 2012 with an opportunity to win 10 for the first time since 2006. Guys in the...
Dan Lanning's inaugural signing class brought 17 high school signees into the fold this fall. With the regular season now completed, I found it time to take a look at which players saw the field enough to burn their redshirt seasons and which have not. The Ducks will not play in the conference title game, meaning that only the bowl game remains this season. That leaves very few players in limbo heading into next month's season-concluding game.
Cody (Wyo.) athlete Luke Talich took an official visit to Oregon State over the weekend and talked about his visit to Corvallis...
Oregon's coach admits he didn't know exactly what to expect entering last weekend's PK Invitational. The Ducks had blazed through four early season non-conference games with an average win margin in the 30s. This year's team is full of promise, but as Kelly Graves said in the aftermath of Thursday's...
Oregon five-star freshman center Kel'el Ware has begun to find a groove with the Ducks, and the mock drafts continue to take notice. Ware has reached as high as No. 9 in mock drafts this season but now sits at No. 16 in the latest Bleacher Report mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman. In this projection, Wasserman has Ware going to the Utah Jazz with a pick from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Jazz, who moved on from Rudy Gobert this offseason, have Walker Kessler as a young center prospect, joining Kelly Olynk and Udoka Azubuike.
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's tough loss at Oregon State, how it happened, and what's next for the Oregon Ducks and himself. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
We’ve gathered this week’s list of projections from various industry experts and made our own pick for Oregon State’s second bowl game since 2013.
Dan Lanning has to make a hire to replace outgoing offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and he needs to do it quickly. National Signing Day will start in a matter of.
