Rhinelander area food pantry receives 2 pallet of milk by donation
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Thanks to a national partnership, the Rhinelander area food pantry is receiving a year's worth of Kemp's milk. The $3400 value of a donation will go towards the Rhinelander area food pantry. The best part- it doesn't require refrigeration. According to the B.L.S., there's been a...
Northland Music Center finds new home down the street
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northland Music Center has been in Rhinelander for over a decade, but now they will look a little bit different because of the new relocation. "It’s like a relief for me, I have been working at the new building since June, so like six months," said Will Roffers. A process that was seamless for co-owner Will Roffers, because it turns out the new location store is only three buildings away from the previous one. "We definitely wanted to stay in the downtown in Rhinelander and just to be able to find this building is has been great," he added.
Local Phelps business hosts event to help raise money for FORK
PHELPS, Wis. (WJFW) - The Great Escape Bar & Grill is a place in Phelps where people go to enjoy food. However a surprise person was in attendance today. Kids enjoyed breakfast with Santa and talked to him about what they want for Christmas. The atmosphere of the bar was dynamic with plenty of smiles on peoples faces and delightful holiday music. Owner Tracy Bostwick says she always wanted to do an event like this for the community. "I feel good, everybody is smiling and laughing and happy they walk in the door, oh there’s Santa kids are running by him and they’re enjoying their time here," said Tracy Bostwick.
Teacher (Head Start) - 3338405
JOB DUTIES: Provide a safe, successful, and well supervised educational setting for children (classroom and outdoor play area). Promote the social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development of Head Start children. Develop individual goals for children, provide on-going assessment on progress and facilitate transition into kindergarten. To ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and WI DCF Child Care Licensing Regulations.
Breeding Technician - 165000 - 3348099
JOB DUTIES: Work with the breeder, assistant breeder, and other technicians to manage daily operations and execute special projects in the growth room, greenhouse, field, and phenotyping facilities. Oversee plant growth and maintenance in the growth room and greenhouse. Recognize and respond to issues in plant health in a timely manner. Work with colleagues to troubleshoot and proactively identify potential solutions. Lead and/or assist in planting, tissue sampling, and harvest activities throughout the year in the growth room and greenhouse. Ownership of the oat breeding program's inventory activities. Utilize barcoding and inventory software to track and store seed. Assist in summer field activities, including planting, weeding, harvest, tissue sampling, taking field notes, etc. Assist as needed with potato breeding program during key times of the growing cycles. Ensure accurate and timely data capture, curation, and upload to PepsiCo's databases, ensuring the data meets the quality standards expected. Continuously identify opportunities for improving efficiency and quality of breeding operations, including efficiencies in processes, techniques, and flow. Comply with local HSE and phytosanitary requirements, including but not limited to prevention, incident reporting, and remedial actions. Adapt to unexpected delays and changes in workflows to maintain overall productivity.
Virtual Specialist - 3343213
JOB DUTIES: Answer incoming telephone calls in a timely, professional, and courteous manner handling each member's request in its entirety, or if needed, directing the member to the appropriate person for assistance. Provide existing and potential members with professional, high quality member service specializing in deposit services, consumer loans, and virtual services such as CoVantage Online and Remote Deposit Capture. Promote services to strengthen each member's relationship with the credit union and seek ways to provide greater financial value. Accurately and consistently comply with credit union standards, policies, and applicable state and federal regulations. This individual will work a rotating schedule including multiple Saturdays per month.
Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition 11-25-22
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Friday Night Blitz: Winter Edition featured the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament, the Turkey Shoot Tournament in Wausau and the Wisconsin Windigo-Chippewa Steel game at the Dome. In the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament, the featured games were D.C. Everest-Rhinelander girls basketball, Wausau East-Mosinee girls basketball, New London-Mosinee...
Lakeland Union drops close one to New London
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union was looking to capitalize off of their first win of the season when they took on New London in the Tom Kislow memorial Tournament on Saturday. The T-Birds were 1-1 while New London was 0-1 after their loss to Mosinee on Friday. This game came...
Langlade County ATV/UTV trails to close on Thursday
LANGLADE COUNTY (WJFW) - The Langlade County Summer ATV/UTV trail system including all state-funded trails and routes will close on Thurs., Dec. 1, at 8 a.m. County road routes will remain open in accordance with the Langlade County Highway Department Policy. Winter ATV access on snowmobile trails will be authorized...
Wausau West defends home court in win over Stanley-Boyd in Turkey Shoot Tournament Game
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament where they played Stanley-Boyd. The warriors played a strong first half leading with star shooters such as Cole Nelson, J.J Drews, and Beckett Teske. Wausau West played a good game defensively and ultimately won 68-48. The Turkey Shoot Tournament continues...
Lincoln County man sentenced to five years behind bars for the death of his child
MERRILL (WJFW) - A Lincoln County man will spend the next five years behind bars for the death of his child. Cody Robertson, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge of neglecting a child with the consequence of death as a party to a crime on Aug. 15. As part of the plea agreement, seven other charges will be dismissed but read in.
IT Intern Cyber Security - 3343448
JOB DUTIES: Church Mutual's Internship Program runs the day after Memorial Day through mid-August, when students return to school. During the 12-week internship, the Cybersecurity Intern will have the opportunity to work on important assignments, gain insight into the business of Cybersecurity, and use your academic knowledge and match your interests to a job. As a Cybersecurity intern at Church Mutual, you will work alongside our trained professionals, learning and applying valuable skills. The typical Intern is an undergraduate who will handle projects normally performed by an entry-level, professional employee. Assignments can include identity governance, security risk analysis and assessment, network boundary defense and intrusion detection, security awareness campaigns, vulnerability assessment, process management, and security incident handling. As an intern, you will have the opportunity to network with senior leaders and participate in a variety of training and development activities. Interns are valued members of our team and will make immediate and lasting contributions to our company's success.
Taylor County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted individual
TAYLOR COUNTY (WJFW) - The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is looking for an individual who is wanted in an active felony theft investigation. Austin L. Krueger, 23, is being investigated for several thefts and burglaries that occurred in North Central Taylor County in October and November. All of the incidents...
Rhinelander moves to .500 with win over D.C. Everest
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander took on D.C. Everest in the opening round of the Tom Kislow Memorial tournament for girls basketball. Rhinelander was 1-2 heading in to their game, while D.C. Everest was 0-2, looking for their first win of the season. This game went down to the wire, with...
Hudson remains undefeated after win over Mosinee
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Tournament this weekend. Hudson defeated McDonell Central on Friday 57-41. They led the game over Mosinee through both halves. Ella Wolfe had an excellent game scoring multiple back-to-back points. Hudson improves their record to 3-0 after a 57-35 win over...
Wisconsin Windigo takes down Chippewa Steel in game 1 of series
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wisconsin Windigo met Chippewa Steel at the Eagle River Dome for an icy match up. Windigo played an excellent first half, leading 2-0 over Chippewa Steel. Gavin Moffatt had a great game with 34 saves tonight. Due to Chippewa's good defense, Wisconsin was not able to score again in the last half but they ultimately win the game 2-0.
Crandon serves D.C. Everest their 4th loss to remain undefeated
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. D.C. Everest's girls basketball team dropped their opening contest to Rhinelander, while Crandon was able to take down Holmen. After a tough lost to Rhinelander on Friday, D.C. Everest looked to get...
Holmen takes down Rhinelander in tournament victory for first win of season
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau East hosted the two-day Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament for both boys and girls basketball. Rhinelander's girls basketball team won their opening contest against D.C. Everest, while Holmen dropped their opening round game to Crandon. That set up a matchup between the 0-3 Holmen and the 2-2...
Newman Catholic take down Northland Pines in buzzer beater
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West hosted a Turkey Shoot Tournament featuring Newman Catholic vs. Northland Pines. Newman Catholic led the majority of the 1st half with strong hitters like Isaac Seidel scoring big points for the Cardinals. Northland Pines came back in the second half, tying up the game at...
Lakeland Union secures first win of the season after dominant win over Laona/Wabeno
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Lakeland Union boys basketball team squared off with Laona/Wabeno in the opening round of the Tom Kislow Memorial Tournament on Friday. Both Laona/Wabeno and Lakeland Union were winless coming in to their game, desperately looking for win number one. Lakeland Union looked solid the whole way...
