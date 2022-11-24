According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.

