'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW finds no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, CPW’s Northwest...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hip and knee replacement can restore active lifestyle
The hip and knee are two of the largest joints in the human body and vital to movement, so it makes sense that wear and tear can take a toll that sometimes requires replacement surgery. Each year, one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed in the United States,...
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
