ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

GOP lawmakers accuse TikTok of providing ‘false or misleading’ info

By Julia Mueller
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJuio_0jLumGIl00

House Republicans are accusing TikTok of providing congressional staff with “false or misleading” information about the app’s use of user data during a September briefing.

“We still have unanswered questions and you failed to provide responsive documents requested by the Committee. Additionally, some of the information TikTok provided during the staff briefing appears to be untrue or misleading, including that TikTok does not track U.S. user locations,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) — the ranking members of the Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Energy and Commerce, respectively — said in the letter that TikTok assured lawmakers it did not track users’ internet data while they weren’t using the app and that China-based employees can’t access U.S. user data.

“Both claims appear to be misleading at best, and at worst, false,” the lawmakers wrote.

Comer and Rodgers are asking the TikTok CEO to turn over a number of documents, electronic records and communication related to their concerns, with a deadline of Dec. 6.

They’re also asking for “all drafts and iterations” of any agreement with the Biden administration that would allow TikTok to continue operating within the U.S.

Republican lawmakers have long been looking at TikTok , which is owned by China-based parent company ByteDance, but the new letter may signal the party is ramping up probes as it prepares to take control of the House in the next Congress.

GOP lawmakers have said they plan to probe a number of topics, including the U.S.-Mexico border, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said earlier this week he plans to kickstart a House select committee on China if he’s elected Speaker of the new, GOP-majority house, to press China on the COVID-19 pandemic.

But concern over TikTok hasn’t been confined to the GOP, and many have raised concerns about its ties to the Chinese government and its usage of U.S. user data.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, earlier this week called TikTok an “enormous threat” and said parents should be “very concerned” about their children’s use of the app.

“All of that data that your child is inputting and receiving is being stored somewhere in Beijing,” Warner said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than 20 shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. It happened on Sunday at the store on Elvis Presley Boulevard. According to police, the armed shoplifters entered the store through the automotive section after allegedly throwing a 4-way tire iron […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

13-year-old girl charged in fatal shooting of teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Parkway Village. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. on Curtis Street. Takiyah Nelson was inside a home with friends when a gun went off and she was struck in the head. She was taken to LeBonheur […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed hours after moving into North Memphis rooming house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old man checks into a rooming house in north Memphis in hopes of a better life but hours later his family received a phone call that still haunts them. The young man they had just helped move into his new place had been killed and his death is still a mystery […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged with rape of minor at Collierville church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested on rape and kidnapping charges after an incident involving a minor at a Collierville church. Adam Perry of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is charged with aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping. Court records show he was indicted by a grand jury Monday […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

16-year-old shot on Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in critical condition after police say was shot on Thanksgiving morning. Police say the victim arrived in a private vehicle to Methodist North around 5 a.m. He is currently in critical condition. Police believe he was shot in the Raleigh area.
MEMPHIS, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Senate set to vote on bill protecting same-sex marriages

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, putting Congress one step closer to ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Senate Democrats are moving quickly, while the party still holds the majority in both...
INDIANA STATE
WREG

Video of suspect vehicle released after shooting outside Orange Mound clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have released video of a suspect vehicle following a shooting outside a health clinic in Orange Mound Wednesday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Haynes Road outside of the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthorn Clinic around 10 a.m. According to police, officers found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WATCH: At least 20 thieves break into Hickory Hill shoe store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shocking video shows at least 20 people breaking into a shoe store in Hickory Hill Sunday night and clearing out most of the store in minutes. In the video, you can hear the sound of a steel 4-way tire wrench smashing through the window of the Valid Kixx shoe store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Kellyanne Conway meets with Jan. 6 panel: reports

Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway met Monday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to multiple reports.  Conway was seen entering the O’Neill House Office Building, where the panel conducts its depositions and interviews. Conway was not publicly subpoenaed by the committee and, according […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WREG

One killed, suspect apprehended after MS shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another man in custody after a shooting in Sardis, MS on Friday. The Panola County Sheriff said it happened near Belmont Road around 9:30 a.m. Two men were sitting together in a car when one man shot the other. The car they were in crashed into the […]
SARDIS, MS
WREG

Trial begins for accused gunman in deadly Southaven Walmart shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial is set to begin for the accused gunman in the fatal Walmart shooting that left two people dead in Southaven, Mississippi in 2019. The jury was selected Monday afternoon and opening statements will begin in DeSoto County Tuesday morning, according to the DeSoto County Court Clerk. Martez Abrams is charged […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man, woman, child found dead in Arkansas shooting

MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old girl were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed. The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed. They were found shot […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Pence: Trump should apologize for recent Mar-a-Lago dinner

(NewsNation) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump should apologize for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist who joined the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at Mar-a-Lago last week, but said he doesn’t believe the former president is antisemitic. “President Trump was...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy