Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
WAFB
BRPD arrests woman allegedly connected to several robberies
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young woman accused of robbing a business on Florida Boulevard is reportedly also connected to a string of burglaries in the Belaire area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Eriel Tyson, 18, on Sunday night, Nov. 28, for her alleged involvement in a robbery at 1357 Florida Blvd.
WAFB
Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in Geismar late Sunday (Nov. 27) night. A spokesman with APSO confirmed, the incident happened on Oak Fields Drive, near Highway 74 and Bluff Road. Authorities say there is no victim...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
brproud.com
Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Last week, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office found reasons to stop a 2011 Mercedes Benz SUV at Creek Hollow Ct. and Hagerstown Dr. The affidavit states that the SUV driven by Colby Howell, 18, of Baton Rouge, had covered...
brproud.com
‘You aren’t getting my blood,’ Ascension Parish man arrested for DWI again
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A trooper with the Louisiana State Police was checking for speeders on I-10 East last week when a truck allegedly flew by at over 100 mph. The truck was clocked at 106 mph near the Essen Ln. overpass. The trooper followed the truck which...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
postsouth.com
One dead after shootout at Grosse Tete truck stop
One person died Thanksgiving night from wounds he sustained after gunfire broke out at a Grosse Tete truck stop. Shots were fired outside the Tiger Truck Stop about 10 p.m., according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brett Stassi estimated that up to 50 shots were fired during...
WAFB.com
EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound
Plaquemine Police Chief will resign as part of malfeasance in office plea. Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne will resign from office after pleading “no contest” to two of five criminal charges against him, prosecutors said. 9News Daily AM Update: Monday, November 28. Updated: 9 hours ago. Matt Williams...
brproud.com
Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
brproud.com
Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
wbrz.com
Deputies identify man, 29, found shot to death in St. Helena Parish Saturday night
GREENSBURG - A man was shot to death Saturday night in St. Helena Parish. Sunday afternoon, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter of Greensburg. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Leon Brown Road, just off Highway 10 in Greensburg. Deputies arrived...
wbrz.com
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Plaquemine police chief resigns after taking plea deal in malfeasance case
PLAQUEMINE - Police Chief Kenny Payne, who was indicted and arrested just last week, has pleaded no contest to multiple charges in his malfeasance case and submitted his resignation this afternoon. "I made it emphatic that he resign today both with the secretary of state and the mayor's office," District...
theadvocate.com
Citing radio show, attorney wants Kenneth Boudreaux recused from fired cop’s Wednesday hearing
The attorney for fired Lafayette police officer Pablo Estrada is pushing for recently appointed Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member Kenneth Boudreaux to recuse himself from Estrada’s termination appeal hearing on Wednesday. Estrada, 35, was fired from the department effective Feb. 22, 2021 for use of...
WAFB
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID individuals accused of stealing from Family Dollar
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals accused of stealing from a Family Dollar store. Investigators say they believe during the evening hours of Oct. 11, the group entered the store on Government Street posing as customers.
brproud.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
Comments / 1