Baker, LA

WAFB

BRPD arrests woman allegedly connected to several robberies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young woman accused of robbing a business on Florida Boulevard is reportedly also connected to a string of burglaries in the Belaire area. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Eriel Tyson, 18, on Sunday night, Nov. 28, for her alleged involvement in a robbery at 1357 Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shots fired in Geismar overnight, deputies say

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots being fired in Geismar late Sunday (Nov. 27) night. A spokesman with APSO confirmed, the incident happened on Oak Fields Drive, near Highway 74 and Bluff Road. Authorities say there is no victim...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

APSO investigating after shots fired in Geismar late Sunday night

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a report of shots fired last night. Deputies arrived at a location on Oak Fields Dr. at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found that there were no shooting victims. APSO does not have any suspects in...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

One dead after shootout at Grosse Tete truck stop

One person died Thanksgiving night from wounds he sustained after gunfire broke out at a Grosse Tete truck stop. Shots were fired outside the Tiger Truck Stop about 10 p.m., according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brett Stassi estimated that up to 50 shots were fired during...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

EBRSO: Man driven to hospital with gunshot wound

Plaquemine Police Chief will resign as part of malfeasance in office plea. Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne will resign from office after pleading “no contest” to two of five criminal charges against him, prosecutors said. 9News Daily AM Update: Monday, November 28. Updated: 9 hours ago. Matt Williams...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man involved in Tiger Truck Stop shooting apprehended by authorities

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish sheriff warned residents Friday about a man who was involved in a gas station shooting fleeing to Livonia. The Pointe Coupe Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot at the Tiger Truck Stop on Thanksgiving Day fled to Livonia armed with a pistol and an AR-style rifle. The sheriff’s office says he was staying in an apartment complex on Northfield Drive.
LIVONIA, LA
brproud.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gunshot injury was driven to the hospital by his girlfriend on Sunday. The injury is non-life-threatening and the shooting possibly occurred at a storage facility on Florida Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
BATON ROUGE, LA

