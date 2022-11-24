Juneau police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of Faith Rogers. Her body was found on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or Brotherhood Bridge Trail, on Sept. 21. Anthony Michael Migliaccio, 34, was arrested in Juneau on Thursday evening under a warrant for first degree murder, according to a police press release. Police say the arrest was without incident and took place in the 2000 block of Lemon Creek Road — which is consistent with the address for Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO