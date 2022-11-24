Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
NOTN 11-28
Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a fire Saturday evening on Pederson Street. Thanksgiving evening, 34-year-old Anthony Michael Migliacco was arrested for murder in the 1st degree. Helping Hands Foodbank at 6590 Glacier Highway closed its doors for good Friday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - James Johnson is an Alaska Native artist who was born and raised in Juneau. The Tlingit creator now resides in the Lower 48 but through his work, he’s been noticed by some pretty big companies geared, in some ways, toward Alaskans. Johnson is an award-winning...
kinyradio.com
'Hit & Miss: Adventures in Textile Reuse' opening Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, the City Museum will host an opening reception for fiber artist Mary McEwen’s new exhibition titled, "Hit & Miss: Adventures in Textile Reuse." The exhibition, which opens December 2nd from 4-7pm, features large-scale woven pieces created from locally sourced scrap textiles that would...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Public Market opened Friday
People wait in line outside Centennial Hall for their holiday shopping. (All photos credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Every year, shoppers and vendors wait in anticipation for Public Market to open its doors. Centennial Hall opened its doors for Public Market Friday at noon. Peter Metcalfe, Juneau...
kinyradio.com
Helping Hands Foodbank officially closed Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After almost 40 years of serving the community, Helping Hands Foodbank closed their doors Friday. Helping Hands Foodbank at 6590 Glacier Highway closed its doors Friday. Karen Fortwengler is the director of Helping Hands. She said what went into this difficult decision. "We made it through...
kinyradio.com
CBJ says keep F.O.G. out of the sewers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - F.O.G stands for fat, oil, and grease buildup, and CBJ would like to remind the community of proper disposal. CBJ Utility said it's easy to manage this waste correctly. FOG comes from meat fats in food scraps, cooking oil, shortening, lard, butter and margarine, gravy, and...
kinyradio.com
Heavy residential fire put out by CCFR after 7 hours of firefighting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a fire Saturday evening. Update 11/28: One resident sustained a laceration to their hand and was treated on site. Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries and were released on site as well. The structure involved was a rental unit with...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man charged in September suspicious death in Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Juneau police arrested a man on Thanksgiving in connection to a suspicious death from September. In a press release, the Juneau Police Department said in that 34-year-old Anthony Migliacco was arrested near 2000 Lemon Creek Road and charged with first-degree murder for the death of 55-year-old Faith Rogers.
ktoo.org
Juneau police make an arrest in September killing of Faith Rogers
Juneau police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of Faith Rogers. Her body was found on the Kaxdigoowu Héen Dei, or Brotherhood Bridge Trail, on Sept. 21. Anthony Michael Migliaccio, 34, was arrested in Juneau on Thursday evening under a warrant for first degree murder, according to a police press release. Police say the arrest was without incident and took place in the 2000 block of Lemon Creek Road — which is consistent with the address for Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
kinyradio.com
Suspect in Brotherhood Bridge murder arrested
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Thanksgiving evening, 34-year-old Anthony Michael Migliacco was arrested for murder in the 1st degree. At about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Anthony Michael Migliacco was contacted by Juneau Police Officers in the 2000 block of Lemon Creek Road. An arrest warrant was issued for Migliacco, for murder...
