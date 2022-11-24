ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Update: Penn Square Mall reopened after commercial fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Penn Square mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a commercial fire, according to the Oklahoma City police department. Earlier this afternoon fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square mall. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, said the Oklahoma City Fire department. […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma’s Bollywood Karaoke

A cold Saturday night and the Oklahoma City Community College auditorium has packed in a couple of hundred fans and participants for a unique competition organized by a local heart specialist named Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

