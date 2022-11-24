Read full article on original website
OKCPD responds to reported shooting at business near Edmond
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers are responding to a reported shooting on the city's northwest side near Edmond.
Officers return stolen Christmas presents to OKC family
The holidays are here, which means many families are ordering presents for loved ones online.
OHP: 18-year old dead in Norman crash
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- One person is dead from a Saturday night crash in Norman, said the Oklahoma Highway patrol. The crash happened around 10:56 p.m. on the northbound lanes on I-35 at North Flood Ave, said troopers. Tarajiah Gardner, age 18, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries she received in the crash, according […]
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to its owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
OKCPD body camera: Suspect found under bed, pointing pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
Pedestrian collision on I-44 & Penn leaves one dead
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a collision that happened around one this morning on I-44 westbound at Penn is still under investigation after the accident leaves one dead.
‘Shingles, plastic underlayment’: Guthrie neighborhood still waits for house fire clean up six years later
A house off Highway 106 and Huntington went up in flames in October of 2016, but neighbors say there hasn't been any maintenance done since then.
Update: Penn Square Mall reopened after commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Penn Square mall has reopened after being evacuated due to a commercial fire, according to the Oklahoma City police department. Earlier this afternoon fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square mall. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries, said the Oklahoma City Fire department. […]
Texas De Brazil remains closed for the time being in Penn Square Mall after Sunday morning fire
Breaking News Sunday morning as Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square Mall evacuating everyone inside.
Police identify victim killed in road rage shooting
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly road rage shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City man’s cremated remains to be launched into outer space to grant his final wish to be amongst the stars
An Oklahoma City man’s cremated remains are going to be launched into space at the end of this month. The family is granting their father’s final wish to be amongst the stars. They said this will finally give them closure.
Man arrested for first-degree murder involved in Oklahoma City road rage incident
An arrest has been made in Friday afternoon’s breaking news of a road rage fight that turned deadly.
Security guard kills alleged robber at dispensary
It was a terrifying Thanksgiving Day for employees at an Oklahoma City medical marijuana dispensary that was open for the holiday. An armed robber was shot and killed by a security guard Thursday morning, according to police.
House fire in metro spares occupants during the holiday
Oklahoma Fire department responded to a fire started while occupants were home and able to escape without any injuries. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen at the 5500 block of S. Penn and was put out.
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
Oklahoma’s Bollywood Karaoke
A cold Saturday night and the Oklahoma City Community College auditorium has packed in a couple of hundred fans and participants for a unique competition organized by a local heart specialist named Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin.
#GivingTuesday: Local organizations helping fellow Oklahomans
After a weekend of shopping deals, many set aside time on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to give back to organizations helping those most in need this holiday season. #GivingTuesday
Stockyards City comes to life with Cowboy Christmas Parade
If you want to celebrate the holiday season in style, take a trip back in time with the Cowboy Christmas Parade.
Saints Santa Run brings festivity to Midtown Oklahoma City
Runners of all ages are invited to ring in the holiday season with the annual Saints Santa Run.
