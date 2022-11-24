ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

East Valley Tribune

Noise code change questioned in council

The Mesa City Council voted last week to set a Dec. 1 hearing date to consider proposed changes to the rules on excessive noise. While the proposed changes will advance to a hearing, several council members voiced lingering questions in a study session, potentially setting the stage for a debate and maybe even some rare “no” votes.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developer withdraws housing proposal in Apache Junction

Keystone Homes has withdrawn its request for rezoning 14.1 acres for a 158-unit leased residential community tentatively known as The Havenly Scenic and financing has been dropped for the development, the Apache Junction City Council was told recently. “The applicant, Chris Hundelt of Keystone Homes, has noted that due to...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

‘The new Sinema’: Police reform supporters sour on Phoenix mayor after council endorsements

Following her council runoff endorsements, some former Kate Gallego supporters now say they aren’t sure what she stands for. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. The Phoenix mayor’s recent City Council race endorsements sparked rebukes from residents and groups who said she’s abandoning their police reform goals and placating pro-law enforcement voters. In response, Kate Gallego said her steadfast support for police should come as no surprise.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch

Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

1,545 apartments heading to Scottsdale

City Council last week cleared the way for two projects that will bring 1,545 new multifamily units to Scottsdale. Council on Nov. 21 approved by a 4-3 vote the rezoning for the Optima McDowell Mountain Village near the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. That project calls for 1,330...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Ashler Hills Park likely to become reality next summer

Ashler Hills Park is a done deal. The Scottsdale Development Review Board unanimously gave final approval to the park’s aesthetics earlier this month, ending months of wrangling between the city and neighbors who opposed it. Residents of the nearby Las Piedras subdivision had opposed the park on the grounds...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Old Town glitters as Scottsdazzle returns

Old Town is again aglow with holiday lights and a festive atmosphere as Scottsdazzle returns for its seventh year. Developed by the City of Scottsdale to bring the community together in a fun and magical way, this year’s calendar of holiday events is chockfull of 30 events – some of which are free and some also new.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023

Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
PEORIA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $5.35 Million Entertainer’s Dream Home in Fountain Hills Boasts The Best Views of Camelback Mountain

9245 N Vista Verde Court Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9245 N Vista Verde Court, Fountain Hills, Arizona is an entertainer’s estate with both indoor & outdoor al-fresco living, majestic views from every area, all up to date Technology system for the entire house. This Home in Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9245 N Vista Verde Court, please contact Heather Christine Morales (Phone: 385-429-6888) at Homie for full support and perfect service.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
12 News

2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
GOODYEAR, AZ
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Abe Hamadeh Files Lawsuit to Declare Him Winner of Arizona AG Race

Abe Hamadeh, the Republican attorney general candidate for Arizona, filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County’s Superior Court against state and county officials like governor-elect Katie Hobbs along with his Democratic opponent Kris Mayes on Tuesday to halt the certification of her win, according to The Washington Post. With a close race that saw Hamadeh straggle behind Mayes by 510 votes, the former prosecutor and American Army captain pushed that election mishandling made a difference in the supposed results. The Republican National Committee also joined the suit, though the race was already headed toward a mandatory recount, according to The Post. Hamadeh’s suit requests the court issue an injunction to keep Hobbs – also the Democratic secretary of state – from certifying Mayes’ win and announce Hamadeh as winner instead. Mayes’ lawyer Dan Barr called the suit “devoid of actual facts,” and that “it does not plausibly allege that mistakes in the administration of the election actually occurred, and if they did occur, that they would have made any difference in the result.” Read it at The Washington Post
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner

PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
ARIZONA STATE

