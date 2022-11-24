Abe Hamadeh, the Republican attorney general candidate for Arizona, filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County’s Superior Court against state and county officials like governor-elect Katie Hobbs along with his Democratic opponent Kris Mayes on Tuesday to halt the certification of her win, according to The Washington Post. With a close race that saw Hamadeh straggle behind Mayes by 510 votes, the former prosecutor and American Army captain pushed that election mishandling made a difference in the supposed results. The Republican National Committee also joined the suit, though the race was already headed toward a mandatory recount, according to The Post. Hamadeh’s suit requests the court issue an injunction to keep Hobbs – also the Democratic secretary of state – from certifying Mayes’ win and announce Hamadeh as winner instead. Mayes’ lawyer Dan Barr called the suit “devoid of actual facts,” and that “it does not plausibly allege that mistakes in the administration of the election actually occurred, and if they did occur, that they would have made any difference in the result.” Read it at The Washington Post

