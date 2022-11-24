Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Noise code change questioned in council
The Mesa City Council voted last week to set a Dec. 1 hearing date to consider proposed changes to the rules on excessive noise. While the proposed changes will advance to a hearing, several council members voiced lingering questions in a study session, potentially setting the stage for a debate and maybe even some rare “no” votes.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer withdraws housing proposal in Apache Junction
Keystone Homes has withdrawn its request for rezoning 14.1 acres for a 158-unit leased residential community tentatively known as The Havenly Scenic and financing has been dropped for the development, the Apache Junction City Council was told recently. “The applicant, Chris Hundelt of Keystone Homes, has noted that due to...
roselawgroupreporter.com
‘The new Sinema’: Police reform supporters sour on Phoenix mayor after council endorsements
Following her council runoff endorsements, some former Kate Gallego supporters now say they aren’t sure what she stands for. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. The Phoenix mayor’s recent City Council race endorsements sparked rebukes from residents and groups who said she’s abandoning their police reform goals and placating pro-law enforcement voters. In response, Kate Gallego said her steadfast support for police should come as no surprise.
East Valley Tribune
Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch
Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
Maricopa County certifies while Cochise County refuses certification of 2022 election as deadline looms
PHOENIX — And you thought the midterm elections were over. Here's what's happening Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend:. Three counties must certify their votes by the Monday deadline. At least one of those counties is a potential wild card. Two pending lawsuits by losing statewide candidates. One of...
Officials Release New Details on Arizona Election Day Glitches
Election officials in Arizona have released more information related to the malfunctions that occurred during Election Day in the state's most populous county, The Hill reports.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Scottsdale luxury $1 billion development receives city council approval
A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Republican Committee Chair Mickie Niland Refuses to Sign General Election Logic and Accuracy Test
Mickie Niland, chairwoman of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, stated Tuesday she would not be signing the Post-Election Logic and Accuracy test results of the 2022 general election because she says the test is inadequate. “I would like a more comprehensive test. I feel the on demand printers, which are...
East Valley Tribune
1,545 apartments heading to Scottsdale
City Council last week cleared the way for two projects that will bring 1,545 new multifamily units to Scottsdale. Council on Nov. 21 approved by a 4-3 vote the rezoning for the Optima McDowell Mountain Village near the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. That project calls for 1,330...
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix family accidentally donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill
A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix. The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born. "I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the...
East Valley Tribune
Ashler Hills Park likely to become reality next summer
Ashler Hills Park is a done deal. The Scottsdale Development Review Board unanimously gave final approval to the park’s aesthetics earlier this month, ending months of wrangling between the city and neighbors who opposed it. Residents of the nearby Las Piedras subdivision had opposed the park on the grounds...
East Valley Tribune
Old Town glitters as Scottsdazzle returns
Old Town is again aglow with holiday lights and a festive atmosphere as Scottsdazzle returns for its seventh year. Developed by the City of Scottsdale to bring the community together in a fun and magical way, this year’s calendar of holiday events is chockfull of 30 events – some of which are free and some also new.
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
arizonasuntimes.com
Rejected, Spoiled Ballots at Maricopa County Vote Centers Mishandled, Election Observers Allege
As many vote centers in Maricopa County experienced issues with election equipment on Election Day 2022, many ballots were rejected by tabulators and spoiled, but not always properly, according to a report filed with the Arizona attorney general’s office. The affidavit was compiled by Mark Sonnenklar, a roving attorney...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.35 Million Entertainer’s Dream Home in Fountain Hills Boasts The Best Views of Camelback Mountain
9245 N Vista Verde Court Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9245 N Vista Verde Court, Fountain Hills, Arizona is an entertainer’s estate with both indoor & outdoor al-fresco living, majestic views from every area, all up to date Technology system for the entire house. This Home in Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9245 N Vista Verde Court, please contact Heather Christine Morales (Phone: 385-429-6888) at Homie for full support and perfect service.
2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
GOP Candidate Abe Hamadeh Files Lawsuit to Declare Him Winner of Arizona AG Race
Abe Hamadeh, the Republican attorney general candidate for Arizona, filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County’s Superior Court against state and county officials like governor-elect Katie Hobbs along with his Democratic opponent Kris Mayes on Tuesday to halt the certification of her win, according to The Washington Post. With a close race that saw Hamadeh straggle behind Mayes by 510 votes, the former prosecutor and American Army captain pushed that election mishandling made a difference in the supposed results. The Republican National Committee also joined the suit, though the race was already headed toward a mandatory recount, according to The Post. Hamadeh’s suit requests the court issue an injunction to keep Hobbs – also the Democratic secretary of state – from certifying Mayes’ win and announce Hamadeh as winner instead. Mayes’ lawyer Dan Barr called the suit “devoid of actual facts,” and that “it does not plausibly allege that mistakes in the administration of the election actually occurred, and if they did occur, that they would have made any difference in the result.” Read it at The Washington Post
kawc.org
Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner
PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
