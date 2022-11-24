Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Phoenix Council Approves Metrocenter Revitalization
Phoenix City Council has issued the final approval necessary to redevelop the 50-year-old Metrocenter Mall site. Council approved a development agreement between Phoenix and Phoenix IG, LLC (Concord Wilshire and TLG Investment Partners), allowing the project to move ahead. Phoenix IG is also working in association with Hines on the redevelopment.
East Valley Tribune
Noise code change questioned in council
The Mesa City Council voted last week to set a Dec. 1 hearing date to consider proposed changes to the rules on excessive noise. While the proposed changes will advance to a hearing, several council members voiced lingering questions in a study session, potentially setting the stage for a debate and maybe even some rare “no” votes.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer withdraws housing proposal in Apache Junction
Keystone Homes has withdrawn its request for rezoning 14.1 acres for a 158-unit leased residential community tentatively known as The Havenly Scenic and financing has been dropped for the development, the Apache Junction City Council was told recently. “The applicant, Chris Hundelt of Keystone Homes, has noted that due to...
Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
Supervisors in Arizona’s Maricopa County voted unanimously to certify their election canvass ahead of a state deadline on Monday, defying Republican objections. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and others in the GOP have seized on printer malfunctions in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous jurisdiction that includes Phoenix, making it an epicenter for election challenges as they called on supervisors to vote against certification.
roselawgroupreporter.com
‘The new Sinema’: Police reform supporters sour on Phoenix mayor after council endorsements
Following her council runoff endorsements, some former Kate Gallego supporters now say they aren’t sure what she stands for. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. The Phoenix mayor’s recent City Council race endorsements sparked rebukes from residents and groups who said she’s abandoning their police reform goals and placating pro-law enforcement voters. In response, Kate Gallego said her steadfast support for police should come as no surprise.
arizonasuntimes.com
Republican Maricopa County Board Supervisor Steve Gallardo Serving on Katie Hobbs Transition Team
Maricopa County District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo recently announced that he joined the transition team for Governor-Elect, Democrat Katie Hobbs as she prepares to take office in January. “Honored to be part of Governor-Elect Hobbs transition team. I look forward to working with such a diverse group of Arizona leaders,”...
Maricopa County certifies while Cochise County refuses certification of 2022 election as deadline looms
PHOENIX — And you thought the midterm elections were over. Here's what's happening Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend:. Three counties must certify their votes by the Monday deadline. At least one of those counties is a potential wild card. Two pending lawsuits by losing statewide candidates. One of...
KTAR.com
Interim Phoenix police chief unveils 4-part plan to improve department
PHOENIX — Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan announced last week a four-pronged plan to reduce and prevent crime in the city. The new approach works to provide training and skills to officers that will aid in safely defusing incidents, according to a city of Phoenix press release. After...
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
Lake seeks election records in suit against Arizona county
Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
East Valley Tribune
Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch
Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
kjzz.org
Tempe holds special meeting over proposed Arizona Coyotes entertainment district
The city of Tempe held a meeting this week detailing plans for a new Arizona Coyotes hockey arena and entertainment district. The City Council is expected to vote on whether to send the proposal to public referendum next week. Team representatives outlined the project’s master plan, including traffic mitigation, land...
themesatribune.com
Building trades seek youth to fill jobs
Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
ksl.com
Navajo Nation reports possible recruitment scam for off-reservation treatment facilities
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Police Department has issued a warning to tribal members about a possible scam in which recruiters approach residents from the Navajo Nation to convince them to live in group homes. The department said it is aware of individuals, typically in vans or SUVs, recruiting...
arizonasuntimes.com
WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections
Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Republican Committee Chair Mickie Niland Refuses to Sign General Election Logic and Accuracy Test
Mickie Niland, chairwoman of the Maricopa County Republican Committee, stated Tuesday she would not be signing the Post-Election Logic and Accuracy test results of the 2022 general election because she says the test is inadequate. “I would like a more comprehensive test. I feel the on demand printers, which are...
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale 1 of 8 US cities hosting ‘Enchant’ holiday light maze
PHOENIX — People can see one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events from right here in the Valley as “Enchant” is taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. The 10-acre spectacle began Friday and runs through Jan. 1 with ticket prices...
AZFamily
An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season. Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest...
