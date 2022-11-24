ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

azbex.com

Phoenix Council Approves Metrocenter Revitalization

Phoenix City Council has issued the final approval necessary to redevelop the 50-year-old Metrocenter Mall site. Council approved a development agreement between Phoenix and Phoenix IG, LLC (Concord Wilshire and TLG Investment Partners), allowing the project to move ahead. Phoenix IG is also working in association with Hines on the redevelopment.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Noise code change questioned in council

The Mesa City Council voted last week to set a Dec. 1 hearing date to consider proposed changes to the rules on excessive noise. While the proposed changes will advance to a hearing, several council members voiced lingering questions in a study session, potentially setting the stage for a debate and maybe even some rare “no” votes.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developer withdraws housing proposal in Apache Junction

Keystone Homes has withdrawn its request for rezoning 14.1 acres for a 158-unit leased residential community tentatively known as The Havenly Scenic and financing has been dropped for the development, the Apache Junction City Council was told recently. “The applicant, Chris Hundelt of Keystone Homes, has noted that due to...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
The Hill

Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections

Supervisors in Arizona’s Maricopa County voted unanimously to certify their election canvass ahead of a state deadline on Monday, defying Republican objections. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) and others in the GOP have seized on printer malfunctions in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous jurisdiction that includes Phoenix, making it an epicenter for election challenges as they called on supervisors to vote against certification.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

‘The new Sinema’: Police reform supporters sour on Phoenix mayor after council endorsements

Following her council runoff endorsements, some former Kate Gallego supporters now say they aren’t sure what she stands for. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. The Phoenix mayor’s recent City Council race endorsements sparked rebukes from residents and groups who said she’s abandoning their police reform goals and placating pro-law enforcement voters. In response, Kate Gallego said her steadfast support for police should come as no surprise.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Interim Phoenix police chief unveils 4-part plan to improve department

PHOENIX — Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan announced last week a four-pronged plan to reduce and prevent crime in the city. The new approach works to provide training and skills to officers that will aid in safely defusing incidents, according to a city of Phoenix press release. After...
PHOENIX, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch

Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
GILBERT, AZ
themesatribune.com

Building trades seek youth to fill jobs

Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
GILBERT, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location

At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ

