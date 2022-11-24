Following her council runoff endorsements, some former Kate Gallego supporters now say they aren’t sure what she stands for. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. The Phoenix mayor’s recent City Council race endorsements sparked rebukes from residents and groups who said she’s abandoning their police reform goals and placating pro-law enforcement voters. In response, Kate Gallego said her steadfast support for police should come as no surprise.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO