East Valley Tribune
1,545 apartments heading to Scottsdale
City Council last week cleared the way for two projects that will bring 1,545 new multifamily units to Scottsdale. Council on Nov. 21 approved by a 4-3 vote the rezoning for the Optima McDowell Mountain Village near the intersection of Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. That project calls for 1,330...
azbigmedia.com
Single-family rental community Orchards on 12th sells for $19.4M
Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Bill Hahn, and Ryan Boyle brokered the $19,433,137 (±$511,398/per unit) Orchards on 12th, a 38-home, new construction single-family rental community located at 1220 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix. Northmarq represented the seller, Scottsdale-based TruVista Holdings, LLC . The buyer, CPI/BYN Orchards SFR Owner, LLC, is an entity formed by Los Angeles-based The Carlyle Group and Banyan Residential from Washington D.C.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer withdraws housing proposal in Apache Junction
Keystone Homes has withdrawn its request for rezoning 14.1 acres for a 158-unit leased residential community tentatively known as The Havenly Scenic and financing has been dropped for the development, the Apache Junction City Council was told recently. “The applicant, Chris Hundelt of Keystone Homes, has noted that due to...
Park ‘N Swap vendors hopeful new Phoenix Rising stadium will bring economic boost
PHOENIX — After Phoenix city council members approved a new lease agreement between the city and Phoenix Rising soccer club to build a temporary stadium near Sky Harbor Airport, word spread fast. The Rising’s temporary stadium, which will be built near 40th Street and Washington, is right next to...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Nov. 25-27
PHOENIX — Scottsdale will host one of the world’s largest holiday-themed light events, Christmas lights have returned to the Latter-day Saints temple in Mesa after more than five years and police are searching for a suspect in a Phoenix shooting. Here are some of the biggest stories that...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.35 Million Entertainer’s Dream Home in Fountain Hills Boasts The Best Views of Camelback Mountain
9245 N Vista Verde Court Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9245 N Vista Verde Court, Fountain Hills, Arizona is an entertainer’s estate with both indoor & outdoor al-fresco living, majestic views from every area, all up to date Technology system for the entire house. This Home in Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9245 N Vista Verde Court, please contact Heather Christine Morales (Phone: 385-429-6888) at Homie for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by car on freeway in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being hit by a car on the freeway in Phoenix Sunday evening. On Monday, the man was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Lee Goldtooth. Around 7:30 p.m., Department of Public Safety officials responded to the I-17 and Northern Avenue for the report of a man lying on the road after being hit by a car. DPS says the collision temporarily blocked three lanes on the freeway, including the HOV lane.
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
East Valley Tribune
Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch
Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident on Friday. The accident occurred near Broadway Road and 110th Street just before 4 a.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Arizona Dept. of Transportation Says State Route 143 Will Narrow to One Lane on Monday Nov. 28 through Thursday
Phoenix residents returning from vacation after Thanksgiving will find that S.R. 143 will be narrowed to one lane going southbound. Since 143 is near the Phoenix Skyharbor Airport this may impact travel to and from the airport.
AZFamily
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon. The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Cave Creek and Bell Roads
Phoenix PD says, they responded to a shooting call at a gas station where an adult male shot another adult male
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. Two of the people injured were identified to be Phoenix Police officers.
East Valley Tribune
Noise code change questioned in council
The Mesa City Council voted last week to set a Dec. 1 hearing date to consider proposed changes to the rules on excessive noise. While the proposed changes will advance to a hearing, several council members voiced lingering questions in a study session, potentially setting the stage for a debate and maybe even some rare “no” votes.
East Valley Tribune
Ashler Hills Park likely to become reality next summer
Ashler Hills Park is a done deal. The Scottsdale Development Review Board unanimously gave final approval to the park’s aesthetics earlier this month, ending months of wrangling between the city and neighbors who opposed it. Residents of the nearby Las Piedras subdivision had opposed the park on the grounds...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting breaks out at north Phoenix gas station
A man matching the shooter's description was found and eventually arrested. He was identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Quintero.
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
Scottsdale luxury $1 billion development receives city council approval
A mixed-use project that could represent a capital investment of $1 billion in north Scottsdale received its thumbs up
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
