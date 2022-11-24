ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ have broken Nintendo’s biggest record despite being shipped broken

By Peter Kohnke
Related
The Xbox Series X was among the hottest sellers on Black Friday

Every holiday season there’s some toy or game console that captures the nation’s attention and gets gobbled up in the Black Friday rush. This year it was apparently the Xbox Series X. VGC, citing a consumer spending report by Adobe, said there were five “hot products” flying off...
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic

If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
Here are the best gaming deals for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here, and gamers looking to make some deep savings should be very happy with what’s on offer. PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC all have heavily discounted software and hardware up for grabs today. Here are the best deals we’ve spotted. Nintendo. Nintendo’s all-conquering Switch is...
CD Projekt reveals exciting update for ‘The Witcher’ remake

Geralt of Rivia is officially returning to the interactive medium through The Witcher remake, which will be built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 for current-gen consoles. But perhaps the most exciting update thus far is what CD Projekt Red revealed today during their Q3 financial results meeting. Hold on to your potions, folks, because this is a big one.
‘Star Wars’ supporters confident the fandom can have its cosmic cake and it eat, too

The Star Wars universe is vast and wide which is why one Reddit user wants it to stop being so critical of itself. This user believes “there’s nothing wrong with having fun, exciting shows like The Mandalorian AND having gripping, critically acclaimed shows like Andor” and many are rallying to their cause.
The consensus on an infamous sci-fi disaster edges further and further away from cult classic status

While it’s entirely down to a matter of opinion and personal preference at the end of the day, there’s nonetheless a school of thought that remains adamant the Wachowskis haven’t made a great movie since The Matrix, and it can’t be a coincidence that the first feature directed by one half of the pair since the infamous Jupiter Ascending was last year’s IP-driven fourth installment.
DreamWorks changes its iconic logo, and everyone hates it with a passion

Since being founded in 1994, DreamWorks has gone on to become arguably the biggest force in feature-length animation that isn’t owned by Disney, with audiences around the world instantly recognizing the company’s opening motif of the little dude fishing in the moon. Despite the old saying making it...
A mesmerizing nightmare destined for classic status shapeshifts into a streaming smash hit

Horror reigns supreme as arguably the single most consistently popular form of cinema there is, with gorehounds eager to devour as much content as possible that covers virtually every single one of the genre’s innumerable bases. And yet, You Won’t Be Alone has slipped almost completely under the radar, despite being one of the year’s best-reviewed chillers.
No, ‘wokeness’ isn’t why ‘Strange World’ flopped at the box office

Strange World is on track to turn into one of Disney’s biggest box office bombs in the company’s history, and there are heated arguments going on as to why the animated film has had such a disastrous reception. There’s a corner of the internet which in pinning the...

