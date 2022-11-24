Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Winter WonderlandyaqianWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
Related
Teen charged for bringing gun to Upper Marlboro high school
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police have charged a teenage student at Frederick Douglas High School with possession of a weapon on school property after bringing the firearm to school on Monday. Police responded to the school on Croom Road to find the male student with an unloaded gun in his backpack. Police said the 16-year-old had ammunition inside his bag but not in the gun itself. “At approximately 8:40 am, a student alerted both the School Resource Officer and Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel that the 16-year-old suspect was showing off the gun while on a school bus The post Teen charged for bringing gun to Upper Marlboro high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 16-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The shooting took place on the 1600 Block of Morris Avenue. Shortly after 11 am, Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received the report of a shooting. At the location police found a juvenile male, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jakhi Snider, of D.C. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a The post 16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-Year-Old Shot During D.C. Turkey Bowl football game
WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a high school football game, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Northeast D.C. The annual Turkey Bowl took place at a local high school on Thanksgiving. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police responded to the 1600 Block of East Capitol Street, near the Eastern Senior High School, after a call of multiple gunshots came in shortly before 1:30 pm. They were hosting the District of Columbia Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl. Officers were already working on location at the game. According to investigators, the vehicle they are looking for is an older gray Toyota The post 15-Year-Old Shot During D.C. Turkey Bowl football game appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brandywine man wins $50k prize in Maryland lottery drawing
BRANDYWINE, MD – A lucky man from Brandywine enjoys playing Pick 4 or Pick 5 on a weekly basis. When the 39-year-old had to travel recently, he made sure to play his numbers in advance. He did not learn he had won $50,000 until the next day, after he had arrived at his out-of-town destination. The customer visited the Food Inn at 12549 Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf on Nov. 18 and purchased a $1 straight Pick 5 ticket that covered the Nov. 18 evening drawing through the Nov. 21 midday drawing. The next morning, he was exhausted from traveling that The post Brandywine man wins $50k prize in Maryland lottery drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in Carroll County house fire
WESTMINSTER, MD – State fire marshals are continuing their investigation into a fatal fire that claimed the life of a 62-year-old man in Carrol County on Sunday. According to investigators, just before 2:30 p.m. Ronald Joy, 62, and his wife, Kathy Joy, 56, was home when a fire broke out in the 2700 block of Littlestown Pike. “Both escaped before Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company and surrounding departments arrived; however, Mr. Joy went back inside the home, hoping to locate family pets. Firefighters later located and rescued him inside the home,” the state fire marshals service said today. “He was The post One dead in Carroll County house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple Gunshots rang out in Southeast, D.C. early yesterday morning, leaving a teen dead. Shortly before 1 am on Sunday, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Seventh District received a report of gunshots at the 4300 Block of Wheeler Road. When police arrived, they discovered the young man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He did not survive. 19-year-old Corey Riggins, Junior of D.C. was identified as the victim. This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by The post 19-Year-Old Shot To Death In Southeast, D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report
BALTIMORE, MD – A teenage girl has now been reported missing for over one week according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Kyleigh Harlow was last seen last Monday in the Woodlawn and Gwynn Oak areas. An earlier report that she had been found was incorrect, police said today. 15-year-old Kyleigh Harlow – 5’5″ 100 lbs.- last seen Monday Nov. 21 around 6:45 a.m. in the Woodlawn/Gwynn Oak area. If located, please call 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Shot And Stabbed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was both shot and stabbed early Wednesday morning in Northeast, D.C. This incident happened on the 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue. Police are asking for help identifying the suspects involved in this incident. Shortly before 12:30 am, officers from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the Minnesota Avenue address after responding to a report of a shooting. When the sixth district police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and stab wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim The post Man Shot And Stabbed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. There has been no sign of Allison Espinales since Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 14200 block of Canterbury Lane. Espinales is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her hair is reddish in color and her eyes are brown. What she was wearing at the time of her last sighting is unknown. Her welfare is of concern to the police and her family. The police are asking The post Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two trapped 'hundred feet in air' hours after small plane crashed into powerlines in Montgomery Co.
BALTIMORE - Two people have been stranded for hours in a small plane after crashing into powerlines in Montgomery County Sunday evening.The crash also caused a widespread power outage in the area.Officials said a pilot and a passenger have been dangling "hundred feet in the air" since around 5:40 p.m. after crashing a single-engine Mooney M20J into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. PIO Pete Piringer said on Twitter that the people on board, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington,...
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Millions of dollars in unclaimed winning Powerball tickets in two-billion-dollar drawing
UPPER MARLBORO, NJ – A 50,000 winning lottery ticket in last week’s big $2 billion Powerball drawing was claimed by a Prince George’s County man last week. Although the winning ticket was claimed, there are still millions of dollars worth of unclaimed tickets sold in Maryland from the big drawing. The lucky winner who claimed his winnings said he plans to put most of his winnings into savings, but promises a big holiday season this year for his grandchildren. “We’re going to have a good Christmas, oh yeah!” he said, adding that he buys tickets a few times a week The post Millions of dollars in unclaimed winning Powerball tickets in two-billion-dollar drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police continue search for 17-year-old Rockville girl missing since October
ROCKVILLE, MD – The search for a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Rockville more than a month ago is continuing. Police investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are seeking public assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville. On Saturday, October 21, 2022, Brown was last seen in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville at approximately 2:30 p.m. Brown stands approximately five feet two inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. The clothing she wore at the time of her disappearance is unknown. Her family and the police are The post Police continue search for 17-year-old Rockville girl missing since October appeared first on Shore News Network.
36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 36-year-old man was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Eastern Baltimore. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were in the vicinity of the 2600 Block of Ashland Avenue when they heard gunshots. Police responded and discovered the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back. He was brought to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead a short time after. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a string of Armed Robberies that took place in Southeast, D.C. November 12th. Three separate robberies took place in about thirty minutes. In each incident, the armed robber displayed a knife and stole the victim’s property then left the scene. The First District Police are investigating these incidents. According to police, the incident happened, “At approximately 6:56 pm, in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, at approximately 7:35 pm in the 100 block of 16th Street, Southeast, and at approximately 7:25 pm, in the 1500 block of Independence The post D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A car crash led to a stabbing on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The suspect and victim were involved in an accident on the 4200 Block of Southern Avenue shortly before 1:30 pm. The victim and the suspect then became engaged in a fight. While they were fighting, the suspect displayed his knife and then stabbed the victim. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released. The condition of the victim has also not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. The post Car Crash Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
Amber alert issued for 14-year-old missing since Monday
Gaithersburg, MD – Police in Montgomery County are searching for a 14-year-old missing since Monday. Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigation Division (SVID) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old. At approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, Jessica Nicole Garcia Aldana was last seen in the 2200 block of McMahon Road. Her height is approximately five feet, three inches, and her weight is approximately 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black dress. Her family and the police are concerned about her The post Amber alert issued for 14-year-old missing since Monday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0