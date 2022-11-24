ROCKVILLE, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. There has been no sign of Allison Espinales since Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 14200 block of Canterbury Lane. Espinales is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her hair is reddish in color and her eyes are brown. What she was wearing at the time of her last sighting is unknown. Her welfare is of concern to the police and her family. The police are asking The post Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO