51-year-old m an killed in crash in Newark
NEWARK, DE – Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday night in the Newark area. At about 10:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway (US 40) was struck by an oncoming vehicle. As the Chevrolet approached Pleasant Valley Road, it was approaching the intersection. The Silverado was struck by a 2014 Subaru Forester traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of Pulaski Highway. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old male from Newark, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A 45-year-old man from Elkton, MD, was transported to an area hospital following The post 51-year-old m an killed in crash in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot, crashed car in front of Philadelphia firehouse
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The victim of a shooting and car crash in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia is not cooperating with police, so details are limited. Police reported the crash in front of the Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 29 firehouse involving two vehicles shortly before midnight on Sunday, Police said a 39-year-old man driving one of the vehicles was shot under his arm, which could have contributed to the crash. He is listed in critical but stable condition. At this time, police have little information regarding the incident as the victim has been uncooperative with police investigators. Police reported The post Man shot, crashed car in front of Philadelphia firehouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police respond after pic of Airsoft guns, candy show up in Brick middle school Snapchat
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Brick Township police responded after a Snapchat photo of a Veterans Memorial Middle School Student was shared that showed Smarties candies and Airsoft guns. Police investigated the Sunday post, where one student sent the photo to other students. Police located the student and determined the weapons in the photo were not real firearms but Airsoft guns. Those guns were seized by police officers. “There is no credible threat at this time,” the department said today. “Brick police and Brick Schools are committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students, staff, parents and community,” The post Police respond after pic of Airsoft guns, candy show up in Brick middle school Snapchat appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton man arrested after taking cash register during armed robbery
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton man has been arrested after committing an armed robbery at Mama Grifa Deli at 401 Bert Avenue in Trenton last Monday. According to police, at 7:24 pm, police allege Ryan J. Boston entered the deli and pulled a gun on an employee. Boston fled the scene with the store’s cash register in hand. Detectives with the Trenton Police Department were able to identify the vehicle used to flee the robbery and subsequently identified Boston as their suspect. Later in the day, Boston was captured and arrested in the same vehicle. He was charged with armed The post Trenton man arrested after taking cash register during armed robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty Seaside Park cop revives man after serious crash in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – An off-duty Seaside Park police officer was the first responder at the scene of a serious crash on Route 37 Friday night and is being credited with saving the life of a 78-year-old man who suffered a medical episode just prior to the crash. At around 3:45 pm, Toms River Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Route 37 and Hooper Avenue in response to a report of a motor vehicle accident. Investigators determined Horst Szczypinski, 78, of South Toms River, was driving westbound on Route 37 East when he ran off the road The post Off-duty Seaside Park cop revives man after serious crash in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Driver in stolen car crashes, kills man in wheelchair in Port Richmond
A man in a wheelchair has died and two others were injured after suspects in a stolen vehicle crashed in Port Richmond.
Man shot in head, killed in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head inside an apartment on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night. Police responded to the scene of the shooting at around 8 pm. Upon their arrival, officers located the 38-year-old male victim unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have not made any arrests, and no suspects have been identified. The post Man shot in head, killed in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who stabbed woman in Philadelphia domestic assault shot and killed
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A woman who was stabbed in the arm by a man during a domestic dispute inside a home in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood shot and killed her attacker, police reported Sunday. Police responded to a home in the 3200 block of West Montgomery Avenue at around 4 pm to find a woman with a stab wound to her arm and a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators determined the two were engaged in an argument that turned violent when the man pulled a knife, stabbing the woman in the arm. In retaliation, The post Man who stabbed woman in Philadelphia domestic assault shot and killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold," friends say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.The victim's friends have taken it upon themselves to find a way to honor his life. A crushed wheelchair and debris from a deadly crash were all that was left at the scene at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond after a deadly crash on Saturday night. A day later on Sunday, two roadside memorials were...
Toms River police engage in two-hour standoff with knife-wielding man after assault of woman
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A knife-wielding man who had just assaulted a woman inside a home in Toms River engaged in a two-hour standoff with police officers Friday night before surrendering peacefully. According to police, at around 2:55 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence for a reported disorderly person suffering from mental illness. “Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim who stated that she had just been assaulted and the suspect was in his bedroom with a knife,” according to the department’s public information office. “After observing the suspect with the knife in his hand, officers safely removed The post Toms River police engage in two-hour standoff with knife-wielding man after assault of woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info
Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Trenton
November 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to…
Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson
A burglary suspect who fled from Toms River police officers Friday afternoon was captured a short time later by police officers in Jackson Township. The Toms River Police Department alleges that Juan Alston, 27, of Toms River was wanted for a burglary within the township. Police notified that Alston had entered Jackson Township. Jackson Township police officer Ruiz located him about 40 minute later and he was taken into custody before being returned to Toms River to be formally charged. The post Toms River burglary suspect caught in Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police concerned over disappearance of 55-year-old woman in October
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Yvette Preston. The last time she was seen was on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at her residence located in the 100 block of North 63rd St. She is 5’8″ high, 120 pounds, a medium build, with brown eyes, a dark brown complexion, short black/gray hair, and wears glasses. Yvette may be with her boyfriend “Tony” who lives in the area, but no known address is listed for him. Anyone with any information on Yvette’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Southwest The post Police concerned over disappearance of 55-year-old woman in October appeared first on Shore News Network.
Robbery Suspect Captured Following Barricade at King of Prussia Apartment
A robbery suspect is now in custody following a barricade situation at a King of Prussia apartment complex, police said. The ordeal began Monday shortly after 10 a.m. Police said a man walked into the AT&T Wireless store on 305 Second Avenue in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, implied that he had a handgun and ordered the sales clerk to give him several cell phones. The man then fled the area, according to investigators.
Missing Juvenile – Javon Marks – From the 9th District
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Javon Marks. Javon was last seen on November 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. on Arch Street in the 15xx block. Javon is 17 years of age, 5’10, 120 lbs., medium build, brown eyes, black hair, medium complexion and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, and black New Balance sneakers. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Javon Marks, please contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or dial 911. The post Missing Juvenile – Javon Marks – From the 9th District appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Juvenile Danielle Jackson. On November 15, 2022, at 9:00:00 PM, Danielle was last seen in the 15xx block of Fairmount Avenue. She is 17 years old, with a dark brown complexion, a height of 5’3″, a weight of 193 pounds, a heavy frame, brown hair, and brown eyes. Central Detectives is asking anyone with information on Danielle Jackson’s whereabouts to contact them at 215-686-3093 or dial 911. The post 17-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Cape May County man was shot at Thursday night after he confronted two suspects breaking into his car. According to police, at around 11:25 pm, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Anna Street. “Upon the officers’ arrival, it was determined the victim discovered two subjects standing by his vehicle with the driver’s side door open,” the Middle Township Police Department reported. “The victim chased the subjects, on foot, west on East Anna St. towards Route 9. According to the victim, while pursuing the subjects, one of them turned and The post Man shot at after chasing away two car thieves appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double stabbing in Bella Vista
An arrest was made following a double stabbing on the 800 block of League Street in the Bella Vista neighborhood on Nov. 28. According to police, a 44-year-old male was stabbed once in the head and a 33-year-old male was stabbed once in the mouth and once in the chest during the incident that occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m. Both were transported to Jefferson Hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.
