Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's vehicle at gunpoint in Albany over the weekend. Police say the two 15-year-olds and 16-year-old approached the victim Saturday in the area of Benson Street and Partridge Street. The suspects demanded the woman hand over her phone and keys before the vehicle was taken. They were later captured after being involved in a crash on Northern Boulevard near the I-90 entrance. Officers recovered a handgun and the teens are now facing charges.

ALBANY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO