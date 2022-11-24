Read full article on original website
Police investigate fatal ATV crash in Duanesburg
A 17-year-old succumbed to severe injuries sustained in an ATV crash on Saturday.
WRGB
Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
17-Year-Old Dies In ATV Crash In Duanesburg
A 17-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Schenectady County were called at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with reports of an ATV crash with injuries in Duanesburg, on Batter Street. State Police said Connor Summerfield, of Howes Cave in...
Search continues for teen reported missing out of Schenectady
Law enforcement was out in Schenectady on Monday as they continued to search for a teenager reported missing.
WNYT
Woman hit by car outside Troy fire station
A woman is recovering, after being hit by a car while walking near Central Station Fire House in Troy on Sunday. The woman was in the road, and there was no crosswalk, say police. She was also wearing dark clothing. She is being treated for serious injuries, but is in...
iheart.com
Three Teenagers Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Woman's Vehicle at Gunpoint
Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's vehicle at gunpoint in Albany over the weekend. Police say the two 15-year-olds and 16-year-old approached the victim Saturday in the area of Benson Street and Partridge Street. The suspects demanded the woman hand over her phone and keys before the vehicle was taken. They were later captured after being involved in a crash on Northern Boulevard near the I-90 entrance. Officers recovered a handgun and the teens are now facing charges.
Queensbury Walmart closed briefly after shooting in parking lot
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly on Sunday afternoon following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4 p.m., after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip. The victim was taken […]
Police: Vermonter shoots at Schenectady trio
Vermont State Troopers have arrested a Shaftsbury man who was allegedly responsible for a shooting incident in his hometown Friday night.
Albany man pleads not guilty in 2021 murder case
An Albany man has pleaded not guilty to a two-count indictment in Albany County Court Monday morning.
WNYT
Albany police arrest man for deadly crash
The Albany Police Department say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. According to police, they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
Driver escapes after Thruway rollover in Coxsackie
The driver of a car that flipped on the New York State Thruway in Coxsackie Thursday morning was able to pull themself to safety, according to a press release from Coxsackie Hose Company No. 3.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
Schenectady homicide victim identified
The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He's been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.
5 things to know this Monday, November 28
Today's five things to know include a shooting in the parking lot of the Queensbury Walmart, and a welcome change in Capital Region gas prices.
Seven North Country residents accused of drug possession
Seven North Country residents were arrested for allegedly possessing and some selling drugs.
Pittsfield School Employees Union President Charged With Drunkenly Shoving Cop: Police
Police in Florida arrested the president of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees union earlier this month after she allegedly shoved a sheriff's deputy while drunk at a concert, authorities said. Sandra Amburn, 73, of Pittsfield, is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer — a felony — stemming...
WNYT
Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave
Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
Code Blue Alert issued for homeless in Albany
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing Monday night, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) issued a Code Blue Alert in Albany through Wednesday.
WNYT
Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh
Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
Troy PD investigates Second Street stabbing
Troy police are investigating a stabbing. The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 400-block of Second Street.
