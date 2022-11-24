ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRGB

Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
DUANESBURG, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Dies In ATV Crash In Duanesburg

A 17-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Schenectady County were called at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with reports of an ATV crash with injuries in Duanesburg, on Batter Street. State Police said Connor Summerfield, of Howes Cave in...
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

Woman hit by car outside Troy fire station

A woman is recovering, after being hit by a car while walking near Central Station Fire House in Troy on Sunday. The woman was in the road, and there was no crosswalk, say police. She was also wearing dark clothing. She is being treated for serious injuries, but is in...
TROY, NY
iheart.com

Three Teenagers Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Woman's Vehicle at Gunpoint

Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's vehicle at gunpoint in Albany over the weekend. Police say the two 15-year-olds and 16-year-old approached the victim Saturday in the area of Benson Street and Partridge Street. The suspects demanded the woman hand over her phone and keys before the vehicle was taken. They were later captured after being involved in a crash on Northern Boulevard near the I-90 entrance. Officers recovered a handgun and the teens are now facing charges.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany police arrest man for deadly crash

The Albany Police Department say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. According to police, they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Petersburgh house fire rekindles second time after crews leave

Firefighters in Rensselaer County were called back to the scene of a house fire in Petersburgh early Monday morning after the fire rekindled. Fire Chief Mark Murray says the initial call came in around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for the fire at 1351 Route 2. He says people were inside the...
PETERSBURG, NY
WNYT

Firefighters battle major fire in Petersburgh

Several firefighters in Rensselaer County battled a structure fire in the rain throughout the day. This happened in the town of Petersburgh. There is not much information regarding the fire at this time, but the Fire Chief on the scene tells us the fire broke out at the address 1351 New York Highway Two.
PETERSBURG, NY
