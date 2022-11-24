Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
MTA worker assaulted in Queens, police searching for suspect
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are continuing their investigation into an assault of an MTA employee inside a subway station at Court Square and Jackson Avenue in Queens. The attack took place on November 13th. On Monday, the NYPD Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to assist with identifying the attacker. Police said at around 4:40 am, on the G line platform, the suspect punched a 56-year-old MTA employee and brandished a knife. The suspect fled the scene. If you have any information regarding this assault, please contact 800-577-TIPS. The post MTA worker assaulted in Queens, police searching for suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD makes arrest after man assaults traffic enforcement officer
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department credited the hard work of its officers and the community to bring a man who assaulted an NYPD traffic enforcement officer because he was issued a ticket. On Sunday, the NYPD announced the arrest of Aaron Beller. Beller was charged with assaulting a police officer and menacing. Beller became upset over getting a parking ticket in Brooklyn on November 14th. He then attacked the NYPD parking enforcement officer who issued the ticket. Detectives with the NYPD reported the incident happened after the officer issued a parking ticket on The post NYPD makes arrest after man assaults traffic enforcement officer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating stabbing, biting incident at Pennsylvania Avenue subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an assault and stabbing that took place on the Platform of the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. The NYPD reported the incident that took place Wednesday afternoon at around 2:45 pm. According to police, “A 19-year-old male engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown individual that escalated and became physical. The individual then stabbed the male victim in the torso and bit him on his forearm.” The suspect fled the scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers (@nypdtips) The post Police investigating stabbing, biting incident at Pennsylvania Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabs, bites victim in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday. The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated. The attacker stabbed the […]
NYC mom charged after stabbing death of her two children
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx mother was charged with stabbing and killing her two young boys inside their Bronx apartment. Octavius Fleming-Canada, 11 months old; and Dashawn Flemming, 3, were found dead in a bathtub, concealed with a pile of clothes by a concerned neighbor shortly after police arrested their mom for erratic behavior inside their Echo Place family shelter apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood. Police arrested Dimone Fleming, 22, after being summoned to the apartment in regard to a domestic disturbance call. Police said she was acting irrationally, trying to burn items in the kitchen area of The post NYC mom charged after stabbing death of her two children appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Duo swipes wallet from distracted woman in Brooklyn
The NYPD says the two women teamed up to steal another woman's wallet inside Brooklyn's Atlantic Avenue terminal on Nov. 16.
Police searching for another NYC bus groper
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public to assist in identifying a man alleged to have groped a woman aboard a New York City MTA bus The incident happened back in July, but today, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police at around 7:03 pm, the suspect placed his hand under the dress of a 27-year-old woman and squeezed her buttocks. The incident happened on the Westchester Bee bus line near Marolla Place and Boston Road in the Bronx. The post Police searching for another NYC bus groper appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police arrest man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx
Investigators charged Dashawn Williams, 28, with a rape that happened in mid-September and a second rape earlier this month.
Family wants answers after gas station employee shot in head in Bronx
NEW YORK -- A family in Pakistan has issued a desperate plea for answers after their relative was shot in the head while working at a gas station in the Allerton section of the Bronx.They're at a loss over who would shoot him and why, and they're trying to piece together details from the other side of the world.They shared new video of the moments leading up to the heinous crime with CBS2's Tim McNicholas on Sunday.READ MORE: Doctors at Jacobi Hospital are trying to save the life of Zulfiqar Ali Albi, a gas station employee shot on the job a few...
2 men struck outside Queens nightclub, gunman sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a gunman who shot and struck two men outside of a Queens nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.
New York City cop found dead in Long Island home
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY – Investigators with the Suffolk County Police Department today said the death of an off-duty New York City police officer inside his Long Island home appears to be accidental. While police have not ruled out suicide, investigators have said their preliminary findings seem to be that the death was an accident. The 44-year-old veteran officer had served 16 years with the New York City Police Department. He worked in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. His body was found by his wife on Saturday, according to multiple reports. Police have ruled out homicide in the matter. His The post New York City cop found dead in Long Island home appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
One dead in early morning shooting in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – Residents in the Hamilton Heights section of Upper Manhattan were woken by gunfire early Sunday morning. According to the New York City Police Department, a thirty-something-year-old man was shot and killed at 140 Street and Broadway at around 3 am. Five suspects are being sought by the New York City Police Department for questioning in the shooting. Detectives investigating the incident aid the man died from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity was not released by the NYPD. A spokesperson for the The post One dead in early morning shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark cab driver was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday night. The Newark Police Department is now investigating the incident that took place at around 8:30 pm in the area of the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, a Classic Cab taxi was stolen when a suspect approached the driver and pointed a gun at him, forcing him out of the cab. “Police responded to a report about a carjacking that occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Orange Avenue,” Frage said today. “The Classic The post Cab driver carjacked at gunpoint in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old woman was pushed down into the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station this morning after getting into an argument with two other women. Police said the fight took place early Saturday morning on the Rockaway Avenue station elevated platform. During the fight, one of the women was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks below. A bystander helped the woman back onto the subway platform. The other two women fled the scene. There was no train coming into the station at the time of the incident. At this time, police do not know what triggered The post Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody
NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
Armed smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery in Jersey City caught on video
Five men looted a Jersey City jewelry store Sunday in an armed smash-and-grab robbery, carrying out thousands in cash and as much jewelry as they could hold, according to Jersey City police and a video of the incident. At least one of the five men was armed in the 4:30...
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0