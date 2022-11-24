Read full article on original website
36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 36-year-old man was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Eastern Baltimore. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department were in the vicinity of the 2600 Block of Ashland Avenue when they heard gunshots. Police responded and discovered the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back. He was brought to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The victim was pronounced dead a short time after. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 36-Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead
Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.
Man stabbed in attempted robbery in Annapolis, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was airlifted to the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday during an attempted robbery in Annapolis, police said. Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Obery Court, where they found the man bleeding from the upper torso, according to Annapolis Police. He was then airlifted to an area trauma center. The victim told officers that he was stabbed by someone trying to rob him. His condition is currently unknown. Police said the suspect left before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis Police.
Police identify southeast Baltimore homicide victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified a man who was shot and killed last week. Police say 42-year-old Travis Curry was killed on November 23, 2022, in the 500 block of North Rose Street. Police say he was found inside a building, shot in the chest. He...
Ride-share vehicle passenger assaulted, robbed in Baltimore, police say
A man who hailed a ride-share vehicle from the Horseshoe Casino was struck in the face and robbed by several assailants, Baltimore police said. City police said officers were called around 1:28 a.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Russell Street for an assault and robbery. Police said the victim...
36-year-old man shot and killed in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 36-year-old man died in an East Baltimore shooting, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were in the area of the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue around 1:50 p.m. when they heard gunshots. When officers responded to the area, police said they found...
DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gunshots rang out inside the Third Street Tunnel Friday night in Washington, D.C. Now, detectives with the D.C. Metro Police Department said the shooting could be tied to a road rage incident. According to police, a woman was shot inside the tunnel at around 8:56 pm on Friday. Officers arrived to the area of 600 E Street SW to find a woman shot in the leg. The DC Metro Police Department said the woman was conscious when they arrived. She was rushed to the hospital and was treated for her injury. The woman was struck by a The post DC Police say shooting inside Third Street Tunnel linked to road rage incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report
BALTIMORE, MD – A teenage girl has now been reported missing for over one week according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Kyleigh Harlow was last seen last Monday in the Woodlawn and Gwynn Oak areas. An earlier report that she had been found was incorrect, police said today. 15-year-old Kyleigh Harlow – 5’5″ 100 lbs.- last seen Monday Nov. 21 around 6:45 a.m. in the Woodlawn/Gwynn Oak area. If located, please call 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old Baltimore girl missing for over one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man fires shots at girlfriend’s car, woman uses vehicle as weapon in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. In the early-morning hours of Wednesday, November 23, officers responded to the 2800-block of Superior Avenue in Carney (21234) for a report of a past burglary involving a stolen motorcycle. Two suspects were captured on video surveillance leaving the location at 3:23 a.m.
Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash
A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
61-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run Saturday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian being around hit 10 p.m. at I-83 South and E. Fayette Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
Daycare owner pleads guilty to shooting alleged 'child molester' husband
WASHINGTON (7News) — Baltimore County woman Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in a District courtroom Monday to charges related to the July shooting of her husband over allegations of child sex crimes. 7News' Sam Ford was inside the courtroom during the hearing. In the plea deal, the prosecutor called for...
17-year-old shot and killed Saturday in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, PA – A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times and died Saturday evening in Harrisburgh. According to police, at around 5:30 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets after receiving 911 calls regarding shots fired in the neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a 17-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not release any further information and no suspects were identified. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. The post 17-year-old shot and killed Saturday in Harrisburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police seek identity of suspect in shooting of 40-year-old
Baltimore police need the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with the shooting of a 40-year-old man. On Nov. 17, a 40-year-old man was shot inside a store in the 400 block of East Coldspring Lane. Officers said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 16-year-old was shot and killed late Saturday morning in Southeast, D.C. The shooting took place on the 1600 Block of Morris Avenue. Shortly after 11 am, Detectives from the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department received the report of a shooting. At the location police found a juvenile male, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was immediately brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as Jakhi Snider, of D.C. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a The post 16-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen charged for bringing gun to Upper Marlboro high school
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police have charged a teenage student at Frederick Douglas High School with possession of a weapon on school property after bringing the firearm to school on Monday. Police responded to the school on Croom Road to find the male student with an unloaded gun in his backpack. Police said the 16-year-old had ammunition inside his bag but not in the gun itself. “At approximately 8:40 am, a student alerted both the School Resource Officer and Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel that the 16-year-old suspect was showing off the gun while on a school bus The post Teen charged for bringing gun to Upper Marlboro high school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trial of man accused in shooting death of midshipman’s mother in Annapolis begins Monday
The Annapolis man accused of fatally shooting the mother of a Naval Academy Midshipman in 2021 is scheduled to stand before a jury on Monday. At the trial, prosecutors will try to convince jurors to convict 31-year-old Angelo Harrod of Annapolis for the Jun. 29, 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings, who was in the city to watch her son’s induction ceremony into the Navy.
Arrest made in York County home invasion
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police were called to an apartment in the first block of Bridlewood Way on Saturday for a reported home invasion. According to investigators, a male suspect entered the apartment around 7 a.m. and assaulted a female victim. The suspect was taken into custody...
