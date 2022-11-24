Read full article on original website
State police searching for suspect in Hamilton Price Chopper theft
HAMILTON, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing more than $500 in groceries from the Price Chopper in Hamilton in early October. The suspect was caught on surveillance video leaving the store with a cart full of items police say he didn’t pay for.
Boonville teen accused of petit larceny in shoplifting case, State Troopers say
BOONVILLE- A local youth is faced with a shoplifting accusation in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the New York State Police (Remsen) announced the arrest of a 14-year-old teenager from Boonville, NY. The suspect, whose name or gender was not provided, was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
County Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested following suspicious bathroom activity
A woman was arrested Friday morning following suspicious activity in the bathroom of a gas station, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that officers from the county sheriff’s office responded to the gas station on Route 13 in the town of Truxton for “two females who were acting suspicious in the bathroom.”
Robbery suspect points gun at Destiny USA store employees after chase into parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — When three young men stole items from Finish Line at Destiny USA this weekend, a manager and other employees ran after them, Syracuse police said. But after the workers chased the three into a parking garage, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Oneida woman faces drug charges in Cortland County
TRUXTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Oneida woman faces drug charges in the Town of Truxton. 51-year-old Romika Desantis was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 25th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station on Route 13 for a report of two women acting suspicious in the bathroom. During the investigation, Officers say they located 95 bags of heroin, about 2 grams of cocaine, and cash. Desantis will face felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges in Town of Truxton Court on December 14th at 4:00 p.m.
Property damage accident in Forestport leads to DWI arrest, Troopers say
FORESTPORT- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Northern Oneida County, police say. David B. Hayes, 63, of Forestport, NY was arrested early Monday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one count of DWI (first offense). According to Troopers, the charge was...
Woman arrested with 95 bags of heroin in Cortland County
On the morning of November 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Frank's Place on Route 13 in Truxton for two females who were acting suspicious in the bathroom.
Syracuse murder accomplice gets 20 to life as lawyer claims a $40,000 bounty on client’s head
Syracuse, NY -- The getaway driver in a fatal shooting from December 2020 apologized to the victim’s family Monday, while his lawyer expressed concern over an alleged $40,000 bounty placed on his client’s head. Sharrief Powell, 25, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for his...
Shots fired at Syracuse home wounded girl, 11, who was inside, police said
Editor’s note: Syracuse police originally reported the child wounded in this shooting was a boy, which was incorrect. The story has been updated. Syracuse, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl who was shot Saturday was inside the house when she was struck, police confirmed Monday. Officers responded to 1316...
‘Brutal might be an understatement’: Judge struggles to describe Syracuse woman’s murder
Syracuse, NY -- Kathleen Montreal’s adult daughter was restrained by family after unleashing a profane tirade at her mother’s boyfriend-turned-killer in court. One of Montreal’s sons took the opposite approach, speaking with quiet resignation. “My mother is gone,” Daequon Montreal said. “There’s no bringing her back.”
On the Lookout: William Sholtz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz. Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where he struck a victim with a closed fist and hit her on the head with a mop, according […]
11-year-old boy shot on West Onondaga Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest and arm this weekend. The child, whose name was not released, was shot Saturday evening on West Onondaga Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. Officers responded to 1326 W....
How a CNY traffic stop unraveled a cross-country meth ring, a California desert murder
Cortland County, N.Y. — In February 2019, Cortland County deputies pulled over a pickup truck in a routine traffic stop. What they found was anything but routine: a .380 caliber handgun, four pounds of crystal meth and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. That stop marked the end of...
Oneida Police ask for help finding 16-year-old runaway
Oneida, N.Y. — Oneida Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Sunday morning. Angelica Hernandez was last seen leaving her home on Brooks Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Angelica is 5-foot-4, 110 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length hair with...
Syracuse meth trafficking boss sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A drug trafficking boss who oversaw the sale of meth in Syracuse and Central New York was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday. Eric F. Jackson, 49, admitted to helping transport meth from California to New York from May 2020 to April 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
Person reportedly struck by stray bullet in Syracuse’s Skunk City, dispatchers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reportedly struck by a stray bullet Saturday in Syracuse’s Skunk City, 911 dispatchers said. The person was inside a house’s upstairs bedroom around 5:07 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Onondaga Street when a bullet punched through the building and hit the person in the upper body, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Police seek help identifying 2 in grand larceny investigation at Byrne Dairy in Cicero
CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals regarding a grand larceny investigation. Police say the two people allegedly used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. Anyone with information...
Utica man indicted following drug bust at Smoke Shop on Albany Street
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Wednesday, 25-year-old, Yaqoob Algahim of Utica was taken into custody following Oneida County Grand Jury proceedings. On Nov. 21 Algahim was indicted on Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia due to an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug....
278 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. Most of the new arrests are from the last couple of weeks. Those charged were between ages 18 to 74.
