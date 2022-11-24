TRUXTON, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Oneida woman faces drug charges in the Town of Truxton. 51-year-old Romika Desantis was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 25th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas station on Route 13 for a report of two women acting suspicious in the bathroom. During the investigation, Officers say they located 95 bags of heroin, about 2 grams of cocaine, and cash. Desantis will face felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges in Town of Truxton Court on December 14th at 4:00 p.m.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO