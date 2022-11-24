Thieves steal custom-made hockey equipment from Canadian Paralympians

Canadian Paralympians robbed while participating in Orange County hockey tournament 02:35

Canadian Paralympians visiting Orange County for a tournament were shocked when they learned someone had driven off with their U-Haul, which contained their custom-made hockey equipment.

"This was like an outlet for us and now it's like it's been ripped away again," said player Brad Whyte. "We don't know when we're getting our stuff back or if we're getting it back."

CBSLA

The thieves that ransacked their van stole bags of gear packed with sleds, sticks, uniforms, pads and their coveted Edmonton Oilers jerseys. This season these men and women were honoring their teammate Zach Savage who died. A patch inscribed with his name is sewn onto their uniforms.

"We all said in the dressing room this tournament is for Zach," said Whyte. "We went out and we played probably the best we've ever played."

The U-Haul parked outside of their Irvine hotel and carried thousands of dollars worth of unique equipment specifically made for these hockey players with disabilities.

"The players say one of the stolen bags had a tracking device inside it which led them to a home in Santa Ana where some of the equipment was found," said player Kendra Erhardt. "But 13 bags and all of the special jerseys, 56 of them, are still missing."

The players head back to Canada on Thursday. The teams cannot play without the equipment. They hope someone has the heart to return what is so valuable to them.