Orange County, CA

Thieves steal custom-made hockey equipment from Canadian Paralympians

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Olf5c_0jLug7ej00

Canadian Paralympians robbed while participating in Orange County hockey tournament 02:35

Canadian Paralympians visiting Orange County for a tournament were shocked when they learned someone had driven off with their U-Haul, which contained their custom-made hockey equipment.

"This was like an outlet for us and now it's like it's been ripped away again," said player Brad Whyte. "We don't know when we're getting our stuff back or if we're getting it back."

CBSLA

The thieves that ransacked their van stole bags of gear packed with sleds, sticks, uniforms, pads and their coveted Edmonton Oilers jerseys. This season these men and women were honoring their teammate Zach Savage who died. A patch inscribed with his name is sewn onto their uniforms.

"We all said in the dressing room this tournament is for Zach," said Whyte. "We went out and we played probably the best we've ever played."

The U-Haul parked outside of their Irvine hotel and carried thousands of dollars worth of unique equipment specifically made for these hockey players with disabilities.

"The players say one of the stolen bags had a tracking device inside it which led them to a home in Santa Ana where some of the equipment was found," said player Kendra Erhardt. "But 13 bags and all of the special jerseys, 56 of them, are still missing."

The players head back to Canada on Thursday. The teams cannot play without the equipment. They hope someone has the heart to return what is so valuable to them.

CBS LA

Four-alarm blaze hits Anaheim paper recycling plant

Firefighters from Anaheim Fire and Rescue and surrounding communities knocked down a four-alarm blaze at a paper recycling business early Friday.The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringersaid. First arriving units observed thick smoke leading to a large fire in an outdoor rubbish pit, Carringer said. The response quickly grew to a fourth alarm and Anaheim firefighters were aided by units from the Orange County Fire Authority, Brea, the cities of Orange and Fullerton.Video from the scene showed flames lighting up the area."During the firefighting efforts they recognized the need to evacuate a bank of newly built condominiums to the west," he said. Forty to 50 residents were evacuated until the fire was knocked down at 12:33 a.m. Friday.Bulldozers and other heavy equipment were tasked with helping firefighters put out all hot spots in the pit, Carringer said. Arson investigators will take over the probe into the cause of the fire.Nearby buildings may have sustained some heat damage but the flames did not spread to structures, he said.  No injuries were reported.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa

Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Travel rush underway at LAX as 215,000 people expected to pass through airport

Sunday is expected to be among the busiest travel days of the year at the Los Angeles International Airport. LAX officials said they expect 215,000 travelers to pass through the airport as they return from their Thanksgiving breaks. "It's definitely very busy," said Sydney Ruse, a traveler at LAX. "I'm just hoping to make it to my terminal."In addition, there were hundreds of delays and flight cancellations across the nation, especially on the East Coast which was experiencing extreme weather. Some 350 flights were believed to be impacted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 structure fires burn adjacent South LA buildings

The Los Angeles Fire Dept. responded to two structure fires in South L.A. Monday morning near each other. No injuries were reported. The causes were under investigation.Fire burned a vacant building at 8224 S. Broadway St., collapsing its roof. Firefighters responded at about 5:43 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.Hours earlier, at about 2 a.m., a fire at an abandoned church on the 200 block of W. 83rd Street burned the second story of the building. Cellphone video recorded part of that fire. The cause of that fire was also under investigation, and no injuries were reported.It was unclear if the two fires were connected. The buildings are located within a block of each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Victim killed in Thanksgiving shooting in Costa Mesa identified

A man who was shot and killed in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day has been identified.Lucas Rivera-Velasco was one of five people who were shot at the 400 block of West Bay Street around 6:45 p.m.Rivera-Velasco, along with another victim, was rushed to a trauma center after the shooting took place. The other victim is in stable condition, according to City News Service. Authorities believe that the shooting began due to a minor traffic accident. The suspect turned himself in to police on Friday and was identified as Lee Walker, a 41-year-old Santa Ana native, according to City News Service.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night

Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.No suspect description was released.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death in his car in Hawaiian Gardens

A man was shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens on Friday night in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue.The adult male, believed to be in his 20s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle when Lakewood Sheriffs deputies arrived, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. and paramedics treated the victim upon arrival but eventually pronounced him dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified at this moment.It's unclear what provoked this shooting and no details about the suspect have been released at this moment. 
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside

Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic. 
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

3 homes in El Monte broken into by 4 suspects; 3 people injured

Authorities say three homes in El Monte were broken into this weekend. The home invasions unfolded after 1 a.m. Sunday near the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue. "By 1:50 a.m. the helicopter was around here," said resident Fatima Bernabe. "They put on the lights and they said please don't go out."It was there that at least four suspects broke into three homes. All three homes are adjacent to each other. In one of the homes, the suspects assaulted the three occupants inside. Authorities said all three victims are adults. Two were taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition. The third victim was in serious condition. The suspects were described as men in their late teens to early 20s. Authorities said two of the suspects were in custody. One of whom is an unidentified 17-year-old man. The other suspect is 24-year-old Arjaon Payne.Authorities also said they were not actively searching for anyone else. According to the authorities, nothing appeared to be stolen from the homes. Residents said that one of the suspects fired a shot but hit the ceiling. No one was wounded and a gun was not recovered.
EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

17th horse this year dies at Los Alamitos Race Course

A 4-year-old filly at Los Alamitos Race Course has suffered a sudden death, becoming the track's 17th racehorse to die this year.Pistachio Princess died Monday, according to the California Horse Racing Board.The filly had 19 starts in her career and two first-place finishes, with wins at Santa Anita in March and at Los Alamitos in June 2021. She was owned by Belico Racing LLC, her trainer was Lorenzo Ruiz and her jockey was Edgar Payeras."The death of Pistachio Princess is the 17th we've seen at Los Alamitos, and the 57th racehorse death in California this year. Pumping horses full of...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
CBS LA

Car 'intentionally' driven through front of 7-Eleven: Police

A Monrovia man was arrested for attempted murder after driving through the front doors of a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia Thanksgiving morning.The car crashed through the front of the store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Ave., according to Arcadia Police.Arcadia Police said the unidentified man entered the store and caused a disturbance shortly before 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. He reportedly threw merchandise at employees, then allegedly got into a car and intentionally drove through the front doors into the store, police said.He reportedly tried to flee, but employees and customers detained the man until police officers arrived. No injuries were reported.The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was held on $2 million bond.
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Who is Austin Lee Edwards?

Southern California law enforcement has identified former Virginia State Trooper Austin Lee Edwards as the man who allegedly killed a Riverside family last week. According to authorities, Edwards was accused of murdering a 15-year-old's grandmother, grandfather and mother before setting their home on fire and taking the teenage girl away. Hours after the alleged murders, and with the teenage girl in the car, Edwards led the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on a dangerous pursuit, opening fire on a SWAT team before being gunned down by police. "We believe at this point that the suspect was the only one involved in the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday

Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday. Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines. Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney." The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year. The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well. 
COMMERCE, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana winds bring fire danger to Southern California

Gusty, dry and warm Santa Ana winds will bring critical fire weather conditions to Southern California through the Thanksgiving holiday, forecasters said Wednesday.Southern California Edison Power Outage Awareness mapThe winds, produced by high pressure building in the Great Basin, were forecast to strengthen Wednesday night and peak on Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Relative humidity levels will be critically low, ranging from 5% to 15%.Red flag warnings of fire danger were issued for Thursday along the Malibu coastal strip and in adjacent mountains."Winds will really ramp up after midnight and peak through Thursday morning with gusts peaking in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Shooting investigation shuts down Spring and 6th in DTLA

Police closed down the intersection of South Spring and 6th streets in downtown Los Angeles Friday during a shooting investigation and possible barricade situation.Police said an assault with a deadly weapon was reported at a hotel located at 6th and Spring at about 9:40 a.m. Friday.A man in his 30s was hospitalized; he was conscious and breathing, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.A male suspect was believed to be barricaded inside the hotel, according to police. LAPD officers set up a perimeter around the building. Police said a handgun was involved.At 11:30 a.m., LAPD said a person of interest was detained. Traffic delays were expected to continue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Koretz motion seeks ban on sale of new gas cars by 2030

Outgoing Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz has introduced a motion seeking to ban the sale of new gas cars in L.A. by 2030.Koretz introduced a motion Tuesday seeking to phase out the sale of new gasoline, diesel and natural-gas vehicles in L.A., starting with all those cars that cost more than $28,000 by 2028; gas cars costing more than $22,000 by 2029; and all such cars by 2030.The proposal is part of a package of climate-related motions he filed, which also includes seeking greenhouse gas emission fees for private jets landing at Los Angeles airports.Koretz is in his final weeks serving on the city council.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
CBS LA

Riverside homicides: Virginia cop 'catfished' teen before murders

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department killed the suspect wanted in a gruesome triple homicide in Riverside after he opened fire on a SWAT team Friday.According to authorities, on Friday, Nov. 25, deputies spotted 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards driving a red Kia Soul south on Highway 247. Aircraft tracked Edwards until SWAT units could get in place. The planes followed Edwards onto Highway 62 and ultimately Kelso Cima Road before the deputies could get in position.When the team intercepted the vehicle, Edwards continued to drive away, shooting at deputies as he tried to flee. He lost control of the car when...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Man shot to death on popular hiking trail in Whittier

An investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was shot to death on a popular hiking trail. The shooting unfolded on the Greenway Hiking Trail located at E. Lorene Street and Carly Avenue just after midnight. First responders located the victim and attempted to administer CPR and other first aid procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene. Multiple people had been on the scene during the incident. Authorities said four people have been detained as part of the investigation. The hiking trail was currently closed due to the investigation. 
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

Ivica Zubac scored a season-high 31 points and pulled down a career-best 29 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the second half to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-100 on Sunday.Zubac had the most rebounds in an NBA game this season and was one board away from the league's fourth 30-point/30-rebound rebound game and first since 2018 when he fouled out with 3:40 remaining.Norman Powell added 19 points and Terance Mann 14 for the Clippers, who are still without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.Jalen Smith scored a career-high 23 points for the Pacers, while Tyrese Haliburton added 15...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
