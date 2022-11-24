Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
FOX Carolina
Swinney: Uiagalelei will remain Clemson’s starting QB
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said DJ Uiagalelei will remain the team’s starting quarterback for the ACC Championship game against No. 24 North Carolina. Swinney said Sunday that Uiagalelei was not the reason for the 10th-ranked Tigers’ 31-30 loss to...
FOX Carolina
Clemson volleyball selected to postseason tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Dec. 1-13. Clemson will face Toledo (18-12, 11-7 MAC) in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Va. Additionally, Liberty (23-8, 14-2 Big South) and Western Carolina (18-12, 10-6 SoCon) are scheduled to play on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s first round matches will square off on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Clemson vs. South Carolina football: Media puts Dabo Swinney under microscope with CFB Playoff hopes over
Clemson saw its College Football Playoff hopes go away with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina Saturday. It was a brutal defeat that featured turnovers, wacky plays and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler continuing his hot streak against a heated rival. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers will still play for an ACC title, but even that game took a hit with an ejection. But the entire afternoon was summed up as Clemson having no chance at the final four.
Swinney on possibility of open QB competition
The inconsistency in Clemson's performance at the most important position on the field reached a new low Saturday. The Tigers has their 40-game home winning streak snapped against rival South Carolina. (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer after South Carolina upset Clemson
Shane Beamer and South Carolina are reaching program heights that hasn’t been seen since Steve Spurrier left Columbia. South Carolina has defeated top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Gamecocks knocked off rival Clemson 31-30 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Spencer Rattler finished 25-of-39 for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the story of the game was “Beamer Ball.” South Carolina’s special teams were truly magnificent in the win over Clemson.
FOX Carolina
Beamer family reacts to Shane Beamer’s first rivalry win as head coach
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was all smiles for Gamecock fans after South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson Saturday, winning the Palmetto Bowl 31-30 in Death Valley. “I’m just so happy for our boys and our fans. They have been waiting for this day,” Emily Beamer,...
FOX Carolina
Fans react after Gamecocks beat Clemson 31 to 30 in Palmetto Bowl
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks fans celebrated after the win against the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl game on Saturday. After beating Tennessee 63 to 38 last Saturday, the Gamecocks went to Death Valley beating the Tigers, who were leading in the first three quarters. In the final quarter, the Gamecocks took the lead.
ESPN College GameDay analysts make picks for Clemson vs. South Carolina
ESPN’s College GameDay analysts made their picks for today’s game between between No. 8 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC) and South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at Death Valley (12 p.m., ABC). "I don't (...)
FOX Carolina
South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left and South Carolina crushed the playoff hopes of a second straight top-10 team with a 31-30 victory at No. 7 Clemson on Saturday. The Gamecocks...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media reacts to questionable call that costs South Carolina a TD against Clemson
Clemson and South Carolina are locked in a tight one this afternoon. The Tigers opened the game with a quick 14-0 lead after the 1st quarter, but the Gamecocks responded with a TD drive and then looked like they might have tied it with a defensive touchdown. But the officials had other ideas.
FOX Carolina
Furman beats Elon 31-6 and advances in FCS Playoffs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman opened up the FCS Playoffs with a dominant 31-6 win over Elon and the Paladins will advance. The Paladins got on the board in the first quarter when quarterback Tyler Huff found All-American tight end Ryan Miller for a 30-yard score. That makes 28...
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies. The drop off site is at The Beacon (255...
FOX Carolina
1 dead days after bicycle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead days after a bicyclist collided with a vehicle. The coroner said the crash happened on Boiling Springs Road near North River Hills Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital...
FOX Carolina
One swab, two tests: Greenville County Schools offer free Flu and COVID testing to students and others
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’ll be offering free Flu and COVID testing to students, employees, and household contacts. Starting Monday - testing will be available at three different locations. School officials say testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. Testing will be closed on Saturdays.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
FOX Carolina
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
FOX Carolina
Pickens Co. Coroner identifies missing man killed in moped collision
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man who was originally reported missing earlier this weekend was found dead after a single vehicle collision. Troopers say a moped driver was travelling South on Financial Boulevard near Woodbine Road, when they veered off to the right.
