Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I don't know. I hope not," Garrett said after the game regarding possible surgery. "Right now, I'm not getting surgery. I'm doing what I can as far as being in the training room, working with different doctors on my team to make sure that I'm able to play through this."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO