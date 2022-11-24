Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Bleacher Report
Report: Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Determined to Return to NBA
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins and Isaiah Thomas reportedly don't want to call it quits on their NBA careers just yet. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that all three are "determined to keep searching for their next NBA opportunity irrespective of any overseas interest." Stein noted teams in Taiwan would love if that trio followed Dwight Howard to play in the country, but the veterans haven't ruled out joining an NBA team down the stretch.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Allen Robinson II to Undergo Surgery for Foot Injury, Out for Season
The injury problems continue for the reigning Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters wide receiver Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season because he needs foot surgery. Robinson was inactive for Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Suns' James Jones Promoted to President of Basketball Operations; Was Serving as GM
The Phoenix Suns promoted general manager James Jones to the role of president of basketball operations. Sam Garvin, who's serving as the team's interim governor with Robert Sarver suspended, issued a statement on the move Monday:. "In the nearly 15 years I have known James, he has excelled in every...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 7
Just like in the actual NBA, superstars have the biggest say in fantasy basketball success. However, as is also the case with real hoops, fantasy managers can't win big without reliable role players. While those are sometimes tricky to find, the following three players—ranked by their potential Week 7 production—loom...
Bleacher Report
Ja Morant Touted as Superior Player to Zion Williamson After Grizzlies Beat Pelicans
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson went head-to-head Friday, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 at FedExForum in a battle of the top two picks in the 2019 NBA draft. Morant outdueled Williamson to lead the Grizzlies to victory, finishing with 23 points, four rebounds and 11...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks After Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL
The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell once again, as he reportedly suffered a similar injury that caused him to miss eight weeks earlier this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will miss the next six to eight weeks due to an MCL sprain that...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Says He Expects to Play for Packers vs. Bears Despite Rib Injury
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters he's expecting to play in next weekend's game after exiting Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury. Rodgers left the game in the third quarter. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Rodgers underwent X-rays at Lincoln Financial Field, and...
Bleacher Report
Hypothetical NFL Trades We Wish Could Happen Before the Playoffs
The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went on Nov. 1, and player movement is now limited to free-agent signings and practice-squad elevations. That means that many contenders are practically out of luck when it comes to filling late-season holes. This is a problem that NFL franchises are hoping to...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Says Lakers Would've Repeated as NBA Champs in 2021 If Not for Injuries
The Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals in six games over the Miami Heat, but during the 2021 playoffs, they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in six games. L.A.'s elimination from the 2021 postseason was a disappointment, but former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White
The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Bleacher Report
Jonathan Kuminga's Strong Game vs. Timberwolves Draws Rave Reviews from Warriors Fans
Golden State Warriors second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga did not put up eye-popping numbers in Sunday afternoon's 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the 20-year-old flashed the skills that have many projecting him as a future superstar. Kuminga notched seven points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 20...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Discuss Shoulder Injury, Rules Out Surgery 'Right Now'
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated his shoulder injury in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I don't know. I hope not," Garrett said after the game regarding possible surgery. "Right now, I'm not getting surgery. I'm doing what I can as far as being in the training room, working with different doctors on my team to make sure that I'm able to play through this."
