Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WGME
Mainers shop local on Small Business Saturday
BATH (WGME) - Small Business Saturday was booming in Bath. “I don’t love shopping but I love shopping local and supporting small businesses," said Petra Platter. The annual tradition to get folks to shop small has become a lifeline for many of these stores. “And I really think there’s...
WGME
Windham Christmas Parade rains out, so they improvised at middle school
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham's 7th annual Christmas Parade to kick off the holiday season was rained out Sunday night, but Santa and his helpers from Windham Parks and Rec worked some of their holiday magic. The festivities got going at Windham Middle School Sunday evening. Games and celebrations filled the...
WGME
Post holiday travel is the busiest time of year
KENNEBUNK (WGME) - After a weekend of turkey and shopping, drivers are ready to make it home. "Everybody's on their way home, has had a great weekend, was a great Thanksgiving, you know you meet family, see family, now it's time to go home and go back on a diet again," said Carmine Nardone.
WGME
Maine law enforcement offers tips to protect against porch pirates this season
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With millions shopping for online deals this season, porch pirates can become a real threat. “Someone had been coming around taking packages off the street," said Jeffrey McIlwain who lives in Saco. McIlwain was visited by porch pirates this time last year. They made off with some...
WGME
Maine man injured after pickup hits dump truck in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) -- A Maine man was injured after his pickup truck crossed the center line in Naples Monday morning and hit a dump truck, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near 578 Sebago Rd. Deputies say a Chevy pickup truck driven...
WGME
Woman accused of setting child's stroller on fire in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman has been charged with arson after police say she set an unoccupied child’s stroller on fire in Lewiston on Thanksgiving. According to police, officers spotted a stroller that was on fire on a porch in the Summer St. neighborhood. Officers were able to quickly put the fire out.
WGME
Maine teen seriously injured after crash in Gray
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old was seriously injured after his car crossed the center line and hit another vehicle in Gray. The two-vehicle crash happened in the area of West Gray Road and Pleasant View Drive around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday,. According to...
WGME
Maine man accused of pulling gun on teens at gas station in Jefferson
JEFFERSON (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of pulling a gun on two teenage boys following an argument at a gas station in Jefferson last week. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Casey D’Orio of Whitefield on Friday with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon following an incident last Wednesday at Maritime Farms, also known as Peaslee’s.
WGME
Massachusetts man charged after reportedly driving wrong way through Hampton Toll Plaza
HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WGME) -- Police say a trooper had to use his cruiser to force a 79-year-old Massachusetts man, who was driving the wrong way on I-95 in Hampton, New Hampshire, into a cement jersey barrier to get him to stop. Around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, New Hampshire State...
WGME
Maine man charged with manslaughter, OUI in connection with deadly Sanford crash
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was under the influence when he allegedly caused a head-on crash in Sanford that killed a Wells woman. Police charged 32-year-old Cody Michaud of Sanford on Nov. 18 with operating under the influence involving death, manslaughter, and violation of bail. The arrest...
WGME
Augusta Police recover stolen cruiser, family says suspect harassed them before his arrest
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A family in Augusta says they were harassed and followed by a man moments before police arrested him for stealing a police cruiser. Augusta Police say one of their cruisers was stolen while an officer was taking a report in the lobby of the police station on Saturday.
WGME
Augusta family says they were harassed and followed moments before police intervene
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Chris and Adriana Jackson say they were harassed and followed by a man through a Shaw's parking lot moments before police appeared to bring him into custody Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., both say they were leaving Shaw's when a man began to harass them and...
WGME
Maine man dies after crashing into tree fleeing hit-and-run crash in Naples, police say
NAPLES (WGME) - An Otisfield man is dead after his car hit a tree in Naples. Police say he was involved in a hit-and-run shortly before the crash. Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Naples near Routes 302 and 35 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies...
WGME
Tractor-trailer driver found dead after crash on I-95 in Wells
WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says the driver of a tractor-trailer was found dead after a crash on I-95 in Wells. Police say the crash happened around 1:31 p.m. Monday near mile marker 23 southbound. The tractor-trailer had gone off the road and came to a stop in an...
Comments / 0